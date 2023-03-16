Southern Gospel Weekend starts tonight in Oxford

Gospel music is filling the air at the Oxford Civic Center.
Vonda Armstrong and her assistant, Paula Hendrick, both originally from Heflin, are hosts of the 10th annual Southern Gospel Weekend, which concludes Saturday.

Updated: March 16, 2023 @ 6:20 pm
In addition to entertaining their fans, the members of the various gospel groups will be able to socialize and make contacts with those in the market for church singings, festivals or other events.
“Tonight we will honor veterans at a 5 p.m. concert,” said Armstrong, owner of Hey Y’all Media and a contributor to Singing News Magazine, both in Nashville.
The showcase events Friday and Saturday will be from 1 to 3 p.m. The other concerts Friday and Saturday begin at 5 p.m. and end around 9 p.m.
“The showcase events are especially for senior citizens who do not get out at night," Armstrong said.
The doors each evening will open at 4 p.m., and there will be an 8 a.m. breakfast Saturday with ClearVision in the civic center’s room 101. A midnight prayer was held at Hubbards off Main Thursday night, and again Friday night.
The lineup this year includes The Perrys from Nashville; The Master’s Voice from Bristo, Okla.; The Guardians Quartet from Naples, Fla.; New Ground from Scottsboro; the bluegrass group Eagle’s Wings of Jasper; and Josh and Ashley Franks. Ashley is originally from Heflin, and joining them will be their 12-year-old daughter, Priscilla. (The Franks are also known from The Josh and Ashley Show out of Atlanta.)
Performing from Calhoun County are the Connells, headed by Chris Connell, the pastor at Calvary Baptist Church in Oxford, ClearVision from Oxford and New Reason Quartet from Ranburne.
In all, about 28 groups will perform. The food truck, Q & A Concessions, will set up an indoor concession stand and include Philly steak sandwiches, chicken fingers, Polish sausage dogs and more.
The cost to attend, for one day is $15 and for all three days, $35. Veterans are free each night.
Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551.
