Smoothie King open in Oxford, stars align for Planet Fitness next month

OXFORD — Locals with a mind on healthy living should be able to warm up at Planet Fitness early next year, but they can cool off right now at Smoothie King.
The two fitness firms are the newest businesses at Interstate 20’s Exit 185, the former site of the Blue Spring cotton mill. Other developments under construction include the Big Time Entertainment activity center, a new and bigger RaceTrac gas station and Buff City Soap.
A manager at the gym who asked not to be named confirmed Wednesday that Planet Fitness should open by the first of the year, barring any surprise delays.
But Smoothie King — a franchise location owned by the same developer as the Planet Fitness and Buff City Soap store — opened Tuesday.
General manager Keniesha Benson said that the grand opening started with a trickle of customers that turned into a day-long rush.
“It was nonstop once word got out,” said Benson, a 2010 Oxford High School graduate.
The restaurant is a new construction, one built with on-the-go customers in mind. There’s a drive-through and a mobile app for ordering ahead of time, and power outlets line the walls near booths and tables— each equipped with a USB charger to top off a phone battery after exercise at the gym next door.
Smoothie King’s menu is likewise built for get-it-and-go service. Many of the offerings are meal replacements, meant to stand in the place of a burger and fries. Mixed fruits, vegetables and juices are blended with ice to make chilled smoothies.
The menu seems intimidating at first glance, but it’s split into four categories, depending on what the customer wants, noted Mario Nocero, senior vice president of operations for Ohio-based franchisee SK Midwest. Some smoothies are for slimming down, others for bulking up, going vegan or indulging a sweet tooth.
“We want people to eat as healthy as possible,” said Nocero, who worked from his laptop at the restaurant Wednesday. “We’re not a dessert company, we’re not a beverage company. It’s a meal replacement.”
Meal replacements are atypical, at best, in Calhoun County. The company has grassroots strategies for introducing its products, Nocero said, starting with hiring local for leadership positions, as with Benson.
A trainer from the Smoothie King corporate office visited to train employees and explain the various nutritional aspects of the drinks, which Benson said allows staff to help customers choose from myriad menu options.
Nocero compared the familiarization process to the gradual acceptance of Starbucks’ “venti, not large” drink sizes.
“It took time for that brand to really get people used to, ‘This is how we do things,’” he said.