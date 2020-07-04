Small but spirited crowd at July 4th parade as COVID-19 cases continue to spread

OXFORD — Every year, Oxford resident Mark Donaldson drives a tractor or his zero-turn lawn mower from his house on Central Avenue to Oxford Lake park to watch the city’s Independence Day parade.
The lawn mower has a comfortable seat, better than the folding chairs that usually line McCullars Avenue. Even so, he typically has to show up early to find a good spot.
Not so, this year.
“It’s definitely a little bit less than usual,” Donaldson said, atop his lawnmower in an American flag shirt and bandana.
A small but spirited crowd of a few hundred turned out Saturday for Freedom Fest, Oxford’s yearly Independence Day event. One of the better-known local Fourth of July events, the festival features a parade, activities at the park and fireworks, and typically draws throngs of revelers.
This year, coronavirus changed the rules. The city canceled fireworks that had been scheduled for Saturday night, and the festival became a morning-only, outdoor event. City leaders said the changes were made as a precaution against spreading COVID-19.
There’s cause for that concern. Calhoun County has seen its count of confirmed cases of coronavirus rise by 53 so far during the three-day weekend. Forty-three cases were reported Friday and another 10 Saturday morning, according to numbers from the Alabama Department of Public Health. The total case count here is 332 — a low per-capita rate of infection compared to other Alabama counties — but more than one-third of those cases appeared in the past two weeks, a sign that the rate of spread of the virus is increasing.
The state’s count of cases grew by nearly 1,000 Saturday, bringing the total number of the infected in Alabama to 42,359. A month ago, it was rare to see 1,000 new cases per day; in the past two weeks, that’s become common.
Social distancing didn’t seem to be a problem for viewers of Oxford’s morning parade, lined sparsely along the street. Revolutionary War cosplayer Peter “The Patriot” Leavitt led the procession in a tricorn hat, carrying a 13-star flag. A troop of Girl Scouts followed close behind; and a toddler dressed like Betsy Ross being pulled in a red wagon; then an assortment of participants walking in costumes; followed by a collection of classic cars.
There were roughly as many people in the parade as in the audience. Some were there to watch their kids march.
“Last year I sat on the curb, and I couldn’t see because there were so many people,” recalled Tonja Brown, of Oxford, whose 7-year-old daughter Draya Brown was one of the Girl Scouts in the parade. “There’s not that many people out here today, but I guess it’s enough.”
Brown said COVID-19 was a concern for her, in part because her daughter has asthma.
“She brought her little Dallas Cowboys mask,” Brown said. “We weren’t going to take any chances.”
Not everyone at the event wore a mask, though there were other signs that the “new normal” of coronavirus was in full effect. People waved instead of shaking hands. Mayor Alton Craft, in a speech to the crowd, made only a passing mention of the fact that the virus altered the city’s celebration’s plans — a story that’s familiar to everyone now. He reminded the crowd that the city now shows films for kids outdoors in the park on Thursday and Friday nights, and he thanked first responders for their work.
“Unlike some of these cities that want to defund them, we want to increase the funding,” he said.
Much of the crowd stayed for free ice cones, games and a petting-zoo-like display that included a camel. But once the parade passed, Mark Donaldson turned his mower back toward Central Avenue and headed home.
“I’ve got yards to mow,” he said.