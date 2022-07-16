'Signature' Field might be in the market for a new name

OXFORD — Signature Field at Choccolocco Park has been full of blue ribbon sporting events during the last few months, climaxing with the worldwide streaming broadcast by NBC/Peacock of Team USA Women’s softball exhibition games on July 5.
The “Signature Softball field” is one of the park’s major amenities highlighted on the city’s website.
Oxford City Councilman Mike Henderson made note of the venue’s new-found notoriety during the council’s Tuesday night work session and mentioned a fact not commonly acknowledged — “Signature” is not actually the name of the field.
“I think we need to consider naming the signature field,” Henderson said. “The reason I say that is I have seen numerous articles mentioning games are being played at Signature Field at Choccolocco Park like that’s the name of it. That’s not the name of it. It’s just the type of field it is.”
An internet search for “signature field” proves Henderson correct.
Searching for “signature field” brings up various local sports complexes throughout the nation as well as Major League Baseball parks.
One dictionary definition of the word “signature” is “typical of or identified with a person, place, etc.” For example, a restaurant's "signature" dish.
“It doesn’t have to be anything elaborate,” Henderson suggested. “Maybe just ‘Oxford Field’ or ‘Muscogee Field.’ It just looks odd having all of these events saying it was at ‘Signature Field.’”
“That’s something to consider,” said Council President Chris Spurlin. “Let’s think about that.”
Council members did not offer any further discussion on the matter.