Shoppers indulge in Main Street commerce

OXFORD — It was almost business as usual Saturday morning in Oxford as shoppers began to repopulate Main Street businesses, some of which have been shuttered during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Friday retail businesses that had been forced to close their doors due to Gov. Kay Ivey’s stay-at-home order were allowed to reopen with social distancing protocols.
At the Main Olive — an organic olive oil and balsamic vinegar tasting room that had stayed open during April — Leslie Harris and her daughter were glad to be shopping after sheltering in place for the last month.
Harris said she was “thrilled” to be back in her favorite business and was not aware it had stayed open during the shelter-in-place order.
“I knew as soon as the order came down that retail businesses were back open, it’s like, ‘I know my first stop,’” said Harris.
Harris was purchasing gifts for Mother’s Day and an upcoming birthday.
“I come here every opportunity I have,” Harris said.
Harris said she planned to visit Hobby Lobby at the Oxford Exchange and a sewing shop that both had been closed during April.
Karen Grammer, who owns Main Olive, said she was really excited that her customers can get out and do things safely.
“It’s been busy since I’ve opened this morning, we’ve had customers come in and I was excited to see they were happy to shop and excited to get back into the world.
Lee Hester, a fisherman from Clay County, was one of many filing into the Tackle Box, a fishing tackle and sporting goods store across the street from the Main Olive, said he bought some new fishing line. Like the Main Olive, the Tackle Box had been open during the month of April.
Hester was glad retail stores were opening back up again.
“Feels pretty good, maybe we’re getting over this mess,” said Hester.
At Cotton Antiques on Main Street, customer Tara Jarrell was browsing various collectibles and vintage wares and was glad to be back in the store that had been closed since March 19.
“I think it’s wise that we still keep our social distances and so forth to let this stuff play out but take caution,” Jarrell said.
Jarrell said she does not collect but was hoping for something to jump out at her to take home.
At The Yard Sale Spot — an open air flea market — along U.S. 431 in Saks, cars filled the gravel lot and dealers had set up their wares under a large green-roofed pavilion.
Ashley Lockwood and Ben Martin sell their merchandise from a portable building next to the pavilion and said the shutdown had hurt their business.
Lockwood said the weather was perfect for folks to come peruse the knives, jewelry, clothes and “a little bit of everything” that she and Martin had for sale.
“It feels great, we enjoy meeting new people and it feels really good to see the parking lot full again,” Lockwood said.