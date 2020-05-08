Sheriff’s office surprises daughter of fallen corrections officer

This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. if you have difficulty binding your account to this service please call our office at 256-235-9253 or send an email containing your name and phone number to our Online Specialist at customerservice@annistonstar.com.
Chloe Williams receives a graduation gift from Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade and his deputies and jailers as she graduates from Oxford High School. Chloe's father, Timothy Todd Williams was killed in a vehicle accident transporting a prisoner to Limestone County on December 17, 2001. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
It was a bittersweet Friday morning for Oxford High School senior Chloe Williams as she met with Sheriff Matthew Wade, deputies and corrections officers in Wade’s office.
She’d known beforehand they had a surprise for her, but she didn’t know what it was until they handed her a box with big gold ribbons on it.
In that box was a picture frame and Jacksonville State University memorabilia, such as a T-shirt, a cup and a bag. She was also given $500.
“That money is strictly for fun,” Wade said.
Williams said she doesn’t know what she’ll spend that money on, but she’d like to go to Disney World after she graduates. She’s already been accepted at JSU, and plans to major in nursing.
“I’m just excited and thankful for this gift,” Williams said.
Williams is all set to finish her senior year. She’s already finished her schoolwork for the year, has her prom dress ready and is waiting to find out when the ceremony will be.
But there is one thing missing.
Williams’ father won’t be able to see her graduate, because he died before she was born.
Timothy Todd Williams was 21 years old on a rainy December day in 2001 when he was working as a corrections officer for the Calhoun County Jail.
He and another corrections officer were driving an inmate from the Limestone Correctional Facility to the Calhoun County Jail when their patrol car spun out of control and hit a wall on Interstate 65 in Blount County.
“I hope and pray in my term as sheriff I never have to go through that,” Wade said.
The other officer, who was driving, and the inmate survived, but Williams was killed instantly. A monument that bears his name was erected outside the jail.
About eight months after the crash, Chloe was born.
“She never knew him,” her grandmother Wanda Williams said, her voice cracking during a phone interview Thursday.
1 of 10
Chloe Williams receives a graduation gift from Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade and his deputies and jailers as she graduates from Oxford High School. Chloe's father, Timothy Todd Williams was killed in a vehicle accident transporting a prisoner to Limestone County on December 17, 2001. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Chloe Williams receives a graduation gift from Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade and his deputies and jailers as she graduates from Oxford High School. Chloe's father, Timothy Todd Williams was killed in a vehicle accident transporting a prisoner to Limestone County on December 17, 2001. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Chloe Williams receives a graduation gift from Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade and his deputies and jailers as she graduates from Oxford High School. Chloe's father, Timothy Todd Williams was killed in a vehicle accident transporting a prisoner to Limestone County on December 17, 2001. With Chloe is her grandmother Wanda Williams. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Chloe Williams receives a graduation gift from Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade and his deputies and jailers as she graduates from Oxford High School. Chloe's father, Timothy Todd Williams was killed in a vehicle accident transporting a prisoner to Limestone County on December 17, 2001. Standing with Chloe is Chief Deputy Lynde Meeder. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Chloe Williams receives a graduation gift from Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade and his deputies and jailers as she graduates from Oxford High School. Chloe's father, Timothy Todd Williams was killed in a vehicle accident transporting a prisoner to Limestone County on December 17, 2001. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Chloe Williams receives a graduation gift from Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade and his deputies and jailers as she graduates from Oxford High School. Chloe's father, Timothy Todd Williams was killed in a vehicle accident transporting a prisoner to Limestone County on December 17, 2001. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Chloe Williams receives a graduation gift from Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade and his deputies and jailers as she graduates from Oxford High School. Chloe's father, Timothy Todd Williams was killed in a vehicle accident transporting a prisoner to Limestone County on December 17, 2001. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Chloe Williams receives a graduation gift from Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade and his deputies and jailers as she graduates from Oxford High School. Chloe's father, Timothy Todd Williams was killed in a vehicle accident transporting a prisoner to Limestone County on December 17, 2001. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Chloe Williams receives a graduation gift from Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade and his deputies and jailers as she graduates from Oxford High School. Chloe's father, Timothy Todd Williams was killed in a vehicle accident transporting a prisoner to Limestone County on December 17, 2001. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Chloe Williams receives a graduation gift from Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade and his deputies and jailers as she graduates from Oxford High School. Chloe's father, Timothy Todd Williams was killed in a vehicle accident transporting a prisoner to Limestone County on December 17, 2001. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Photos of Calhoun County sheriff's graduation gift to Chloe Williams
1 of 10
Chloe Williams receives a graduation gift from Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade and his deputies and jailers as she graduates from Oxford High School. Chloe's father, Timothy Todd Williams was killed in a vehicle accident transporting a prisoner to Limestone County on December 17, 2001. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Chloe Williams receives a graduation gift from Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade and his deputies and jailers as she graduates from Oxford High School. Chloe's father, Timothy Todd Williams was killed in a vehicle accident transporting a prisoner to Limestone County on December 17, 2001. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Chloe Williams receives a graduation gift from Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade and his deputies and jailers as she graduates from Oxford High School. Chloe's father, Timothy Todd Williams was killed in a vehicle accident transporting a prisoner to Limestone County on December 17, 2001. With Chloe is her grandmother Wanda Williams. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Chloe Williams receives a graduation gift from Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade and his deputies and jailers as she graduates from Oxford High School. Chloe's father, Timothy Todd Williams was killed in a vehicle accident transporting a prisoner to Limestone County on December 17, 2001. Standing with Chloe is Chief Deputy Lynde Meeder. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Chloe Williams receives a graduation gift from Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade and his deputies and jailers as she graduates from Oxford High School. Chloe's father, Timothy Todd Williams was killed in a vehicle accident transporting a prisoner to Limestone County on December 17, 2001. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Chloe Williams receives a graduation gift from Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade and his deputies and jailers as she graduates from Oxford High School. Chloe's father, Timothy Todd Williams was killed in a vehicle accident transporting a prisoner to Limestone County on December 17, 2001. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Chloe Williams receives a graduation gift from Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade and his deputies and jailers as she graduates from Oxford High School. Chloe's father, Timothy Todd Williams was killed in a vehicle accident transporting a prisoner to Limestone County on December 17, 2001. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Chloe Williams receives a graduation gift from Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade and his deputies and jailers as she graduates from Oxford High School. Chloe's father, Timothy Todd Williams was killed in a vehicle accident transporting a prisoner to Limestone County on December 17, 2001. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Chloe Williams receives a graduation gift from Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade and his deputies and jailers as she graduates from Oxford High School. Chloe's father, Timothy Todd Williams was killed in a vehicle accident transporting a prisoner to Limestone County on December 17, 2001. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Chloe Williams receives a graduation gift from Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade and his deputies and jailers as she graduates from Oxford High School. Chloe's father, Timothy Todd Williams was killed in a vehicle accident transporting a prisoner to Limestone County on December 17, 2001. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Wade said it was important for Todd Williams’ family to know he hadn’t been forgotten.
“We wanted to let you know we still care about you and try our best to do the right thing and let you know,” Wade said after deputies gave her the box.
Wanda Williams said her son had just gotten an apartment before he died. They found his Christmas gifts to them there. He would have loved his daughter dearly, she said.
“I told her he was a good, hard-working boy,” Williams said. “He was going to Gadsden State. He loved law enforcement.”
Overall, she said, her granddaughter has lived a happy life. But she’s had a few curveballs thrown at her along the way.
Her grandfather, Wanda Williams’ husband, died about seven years ago.
In June 2019, the older woman said, her granddaughter was hit by a car, fracturing her skull and leaving her with hearing loss, crossed eyes, headaches and dizziness. Williams said Chloe started school with an eyepatch to correct her vision.
“Some people wouldn’t even want to start school wearing a patch on their eye,” she said.
Then in March, COVID-19 hit, closing schools and leaving the young woman uncertain about whether she’d get to go to prom or a graduation ceremony.
Chloe Williams has never met her father, but she believes he’d be proud of her if he was here.
“I grew up knowing he was a good person and everybody loved him,” she said. “I knew I was growing up in a house where everybody would love me, too.”