Shaddix retires from Oxford School Board

OXFORD — Pat Wayne Shaddix ended his 38-year tenure on the Oxford School Board at the conclusion of the board’s meeting Tuesday morning.
Described recently by former Superintendent Dr. Jeff Goodwin as “the George Washington of Oxford City Schools,” Shaddix told board members he felt “it’s my time.”
“We wanted to take the opportunity to thank Mr. Shaddix for 38-plus years of service as a board member,” said Superintendent Dr. Shannon Stanley as the board began its official recognition of the veteran member. “We have a small token of our appreciation to give to you for everything you have done for our children, our community, and us personally.”
Stanley presented Shaddix with a small, commemorative school bell as he received an extended standing ovation from his board colleagues and the system staff in attendance.
“A swan song is kind of hard to do,” Shaddix said. “I’ve been a lot of places and done a lot of things, but what I am most proud of is the Oxford schools.”
“I have been involved in it from the beginning until now and I believe we have the best system anywhere around,” he continued while battling emotions. “But, I always think of my old high school principal, Mr. Stafford. He would always quote Ecclesiastes saying there is a time for everything. It’s my time to go.”
After the meeting, each of the board members and several system staff members took the time to greet Shaddix and have their pictures made with him.
Shaddix’s last motion as a member of the board was to name Dr. Tony Bolton as the new board president, which was unanimously approved. Bolton will replace outgoing board president Alex Davenport who said the past year “has been a great year with a lot of accomplishments.”
Christy Humphreys was elected to serve as the board’s new vice president, replacing Bolton at that position.