Sean Dietrich’s audience finds entertainment, empathy at OPAC

Sean Dietrich can hush a crowd with a smile and bring down the house with a story.
With a soothing voice and an acoustic guitar, the popular writer captivated the audience of 200 at the Oxford Performing Arts Center on Sunday night.
As he shared stories about family, food, his fiery red hair and Southern culture, he weaved in songs that ranged from old-fashioned hymns and original tunes to Elvis and Merle Haggard.
According to Oxford Arts Council president Jane Batey, the Sunday night event, sponsored by the Oxford Arts Council Lecture Series, sold out in less than 10 hours, the fastest of any OAC event.
She wasn’t surprised.
Like others who have read one of his 14 books, magazine articles, daily blogger columns, she felt like she knew him, even before she met him. “The reason I knew him is that he knew my family,” Batey said. “Not literally. But, his stories relate to those of my family members.”
Fellow Arts Council member Merl Haynes agrees: “We wanted to include him in the lecture series because he relates to people.”
It was evident in the long line who waited after the one-and-a-half-hour show for a chance to speak to him and share their own stories about family members and recipes. After chatting and signing books, they hugged him like a long-lost relative at a family reunion. There were not only laughs but tears.
Dietrich carries the burden of his past, filled with trauma that began when his father died by suicide when he was 12, and he quit school at 14 to work and help provide for his mom and sister.
His devoted followers read the details of that childhood pain and struggle in his memoir “Will the Circle Be Unbroken?” and often share their experiences at his storytelling events, on social media, in emails, and in letters.
Dietrich, 40, is two years younger than his father when he died. His father’s mental health struggles and subsequent death never leave his thoughts. So, when people connect to him and share their stories of pain, he also takes them with him.
It can be overwhelming, but he said he has been in counseling and has a great support system.
The foundation of that support is his best friend and wife, Jamie. A trained chef and adult education teacher, she is his manager, booking events and selling books at those events, as well as his assistant. Without Jamie, he says, he would be lost. After all, she is the one who encouraged him to return to school and finish his education, which took 11 years, and has been a constant supporter of his writing.
Aside from the support of his wife, Dietrich said the only award he has received sits on his desk — it is from the Northwest Florida Community College, which honored him with the “Against the Odds” Distinguished Alumni in 2018.
He doesn’t need accolades. He said the ultimate award for him, aside from his wife, is the readers who have helped him in his “against the odds” journey.
“I’m the beneficiary. I receive more from them than anyone else.”
Read more at www.SeanDietrich.com
Theresa Shadrix, Ed.S., is the former special publications editor at The Anniston Star (2005-2012) and former managing editor of Longleaf Style magazine (2006-2012). She is an English Language Arts and journalism teacher at Jacksonville High School. She considers it an honor to be in the profession that helps students like Dietrich find their voice in writing. She can be reached at tshadrix@gmail.com