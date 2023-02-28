 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
Against the odds

Sean Dietrich’s audience finds entertainment, empathy at OPAC

Sean of the South Dietrich

Sean Dietrich entertains the sell-out crowd at the Oxford Performing Arts Center on Sunday night.

 By Theresa Shadrix, Special to The Star

Sean Dietrich can hush a crowd with a smile and bring down the house with a story.

With a soothing voice and an acoustic guitar, the popular writer captivated the audience of 200 at the Oxford Performing Arts Center on Sunday night.