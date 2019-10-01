OXFORD — The city Police Department’s annual Public Safety Night Out gives locals the chance to ask first responders in person about anything they want to know.
Like what it feels like to drive the Anniston Police Department’s armored humvee from the police station in Anniston over to the parking lot of the Oxford Exchange, in front of Kohl’s and Dick’s Sporting Goods, where about a dozen other big police, fire and first-responder vehicles were set up.
“When it gets up to speed, it feels like reentering Earth’s atmosphere,” joked Anniston police Cpl. Donald McGraw, who is also a school resource officer for the city school system.
Other vehicles at Oxford’s annual safety event included Oxford and Alabama State Troopers helicopters, Oxford’s armored Bearcat SWAT response vehicle and the mobile command centers of the city’s Police and Fire departments. The parking lot was already full of people 20 minutes before the event officially began at 6 p.m., with kids getting plastic fire and police caps and stopping at vendors to get cotton candy and free pizza from the police department, provided by Cicis Pizza.
McGraw said the annual festival is a good opportunity for first responders to meet with the community, get to know one another and answer questions outside of a police station or emergency setting.
Chief Bill Partridge, who could be seen handing out black, plastic police campaign hats — the round kind worn by Smokey the Bear — next to his department’s mobile command center, said the event is geared toward helping kids understand what first responders do and give them a firsthand look at the tools they use.
“It’s a good time to interact with the community, especially children,” Partridge said earlier in the day by phone.
Kids weren’t shy at all about taking a hat from Partridge in one hand while they held cotton candy clouds as big as their heads in the other.
Michael Barton, director of the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency, handed out coloring books featuring Pedro the Penguin, a safety mascot of the Red Cross and FEMA. The books show kids how to make a safety plan and recognize the kind of natural disasters in their parts of the country in an easy-to-understand way, that is also not too scary.
Barton echoed McGraw and Partridge, and said that all too often, paths between the public and first responders only cross during an emergency. Face-to-face meetings are the best way to help everyday folks understand that first responders are regular people, too, he explained.
“We’re often called to help people in their worst moment,” Barton said. “But this allows us to interact and build a relationship and let them know we’ve got wives and husbands and kids and parents, too.”
Families at the event were happy to let their kids climb up into some of the emergency vehicles and learn about their inner workings. Mattox and Dawson Osborne, ages 8 and 7, said they liked the Fire Department’s mobile command center after a quick tour, but the State Troopers’ helicopter might have been their favorite.
Their parents, Maghen and David “Tree” Osborne, were glad to have the chance to show their kids how first responders operate. David said it was good to “put a face to” first responders, and Maghen said she was glad to let her boys “see these are the good guys.”