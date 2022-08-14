Rubato winners decided Saturday night

OXFORD – The list of winners for the inaugural Rubato International Piano Competition at the Oxford Performing Arts Center is as follows:
Honorable Mention: Matthew Liu, 15, Kansas
Audience Favorite: Raditya Muljadi, 12, Colorado
Silver: Michele Nioto, 13, Texas
Gold: Harrison Benford, 17, Maryland
Honorable Mention: Beck Vontver, 25, New York
Audience Favorite: Simon Martinez, 20, Ecuador
Silver: Bromme “Bix” Cole II, 16, New York
Gold: Warit Techaknont, 19, Thailand
Honorable Mention: Zhengyi Huang, 22, China
Audience Favorite: Anna Li, 22, Australia
Silver: Kun Dung, 24, China
Gold: Shangru Du, 24, China