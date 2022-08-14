 Skip to main content
Rubato winners decided Saturday night

the piano players

A curtain call Friday night following the semifinals competition shows all the musicians of the Rubato competition in Oxford. After the finals Saturday night, medalists were named.

 CJ Foster / OPAC

OXFORD – The list of winners for the inaugural Rubato International Piano Competition at the Oxford Performing Arts Center is as follows:

CLASSICAL – Ages 12-18