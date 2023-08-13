Rubato winners announced as prestigious competition wraps up for 2023

OXFORD — The 2023 Rubato International Piano Competition entered the history books after the final round was held Saturday night at the Oxford Performing Arts Center.
The winners in the three categories were:
Gold — Matthew Liu (Japan); Silver — Raditya Muljadi (Colorado); Audience Favorite — Kaysi Yearous (Texas)
Gold — Jordan Anderson (Michigan); Silver — Anthony Pearlman (New York); Audience Favorite — Leon Hsu (Taiwan)
Gold — Zhengyi Huang (China); Silver — Yilin Wang (China); Audience Favorite — Momoko Hoffman (Japan)
Julio Barreto, OPAC’s director of music education and Rubato founder and executive director, announced the competition would become a biennial event with the next competition occurring in 2025.
However, Barreto said, OPAC would host a “Rubato Festival” in 2024, a week-long celebration featuring all of the gold medalists from 2022 and 2023.
Meantime, Steinway and Sons, manufacturers of the official piano of the Rubato competition, announced OPAC has been designated as a “Steinway Select School” because of its commitment to providing the best instruments possible for the study of music and performance.
OPAC executive director John Longshore announced a conceptual design for the proposed Alabama Children’s Museum and school of the arts is expected to be completed sometime this fall.
All three nights of the competition are available for viewing on Oxford High School’s OHS Jacket Media YouTube Channel.
