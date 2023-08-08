 Skip to main content
Showtime II

Rubato sequel promises to be better than first

Rubato Piano 2023 BW 024.JPG

The 2023 Rubato International Piano Competition contestants pose for a photograph on the stage of the Oxford Performing Arts Center. FROM LEFT: Raditya Muljadi, Alton Wong, Victoria Han, Kaysi Yearous, Yilin Wang, Brahm Sasner, Shixun Song, Zhengyi Huang, OPAC director of music education Julio Barreto, Anthony Pearlman, Jordan Anderson, Leon Hsu, Matthew Liu, Anna Li, Xinyue Yang, Momoko Hoffman and Sophia Suwiryo. Not shown are contestants Jenny Xu and Soohyun Lee.

OXFORD – Eighteen of the world’s best young pianists have gathered at the Oxford Performing Arts Center for the second Rubato International Piano Competition.

“We are thrilled to be presenting the second Rubato International Piano Competition. Based on what we learned last year in presenting this unique event, the 2023 competition promises to be even better and more enjoyable for audiences,” said OPAC Executive Director John Longshore. “With three evenings of performances by eighteen virtuoso pianists from around the globe, the stage at OPAC will come alive with incredible jazz and classical music.”

