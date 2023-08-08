Rubato sequel promises to be better than first

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
The 2023 Rubato International Piano Competition contestants pose for a photograph on the stage of the Oxford Performing Arts Center. FROM LEFT: Raditya Muljadi, Alton Wong, Victoria Han, Kaysi Yearous, Yilin Wang, Brahm Sasner, Shixun Song, Zhengyi Huang, OPAC director of music education Julio Barreto, Anthony Pearlman, Jordan Anderson, Leon Hsu, Matthew Liu, Anna Li, Xinyue Yang, Momoko Hoffman and Sophia Suwiryo. Not shown are contestants Jenny Xu and Soohyun Lee.
OXFORD – Eighteen of the world’s best young pianists have gathered at the Oxford Performing Arts Center for the second Rubato International Piano Competition.
“We are thrilled to be presenting the second Rubato International Piano Competition. Based on what we learned last year in presenting this unique event, the 2023 competition promises to be even better and more enjoyable for audiences,” said OPAC Executive Director John Longshore. “With three evenings of performances by eighteen virtuoso pianists from around the globe, the stage at OPAC will come alive with incredible jazz and classical music.”
The Steinway and Sons Concert Grand Model D with Spirio-r is unique in many ways — including being built specifically for OPAC.
The competitors have already had a hectic first day on Tuesday with six Masterclasses taught by the Rubato judges and a formal reception. They will spend Wednesday and Thursdays at the piano preparing their competition selections.
They will be competing for gold medals and a cash prize of $10,000; silver medals with a cash prize of $5,000; and the audience favorite award with a $1,000 cash prize.
Each semifinal night, Thursday and Friday, will present performances from three contestants in each of the three categories: Classical ages 10-18, Classical ages 19-27 and Jazz ages 12-27. Both semifinal night performances will begin at 6:30 p.m. with the final round also beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
“This competition, only in its second year, is already bigger than last year judging by the number of applicants, the support from sponsors and the community and the cash prizes are now doubled,” said OPAC director of music education and Rubato founder/executive director Julio Barreto. “We have already, working with Steinway and Sons pianos, become the largest competition of its kind in the Southeast United States. We want to keep pushing to make it one of the top piano competitions in the world.”
“It says a lot about our city that all of the contestants who came here last year from around the world wanted to come back to Oxford this year,” said Mayor Alton Craft. “There are five who did make it and will be returning and we look forward to welcoming them and our 13 new visitors to the city.”
“This competition has brought the world to Oxford and continues to take Oxford to the world in ways we can’t even imagine,” Craft said. “I give all the credit to Julio Barreto, our OPAC director of music education who created Rubato, OPAC executive director John Longshore, OPAC Director of Development Crystal Hancock and the entire OPAC staff for all the hard work they have put into this event as well as all the members of the city staff who pitch in to help in any way they can. I also appreciate all those sponsors whose generosity have helped make this a reality.”
Craft also praised the work of the Oxford High School Jacket Media Department students who are again providing and producing the livestream broadcasts of the competition.
“What these kids did last year on 24-hours’ notice, with the help of their instructor Candace Finley, was absolutely PBS quality,” Craft said. “It was through their work Oxford was seen all over the world showing not only our city, but the quality education we provide our kids. I look forward to seeing their work this year.”
The livestreams will be available for viewing each night and archived for later viewing on the OHS Jacket Media YouTube Channel.
Sponsors of this year’s competition include Alabama Power, Mrs. Josephine Ayers, The Anniston Star, Jerry and Sybille Goodson, Webb Concrete and Building Materials, GFP Consulting, Gregg and Cheryl Potts, Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center, Alabama State Council for the Arts, Drs. Igor and Tatiana Bidikov, Cutter’s Pizza and the Five Five Foundation.
Ticket prices for the Thursday and Friday semifinals are $15 for adults and $10 for grades K-12 and college.
The Saturday night finals competition tickets are priced at $25 for adults and $15 for grades K-12 and college.
