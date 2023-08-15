Rubato ends second year on high notes of artistry, camaraderie

OXFORD – The 2023 Rubato International Piano Competition entered the history books after the final round was held Saturday night at the Oxford Performing Arts Center with both sponsors and competitors giving the week glowing reviews.
“Speechless,” was the one-word reaction to the week’s performances given by OPAC patron and Rubato sponsor Gregg Potts.
The winners in the three categories were:
CLASSICAL AGES 10-18
Gold - Matthew Liu (Japan); Silver – Raditya Muljadi (Colorado); Audience Favorite – Kaysi Yearous (Texas)
JAZZ – AGES 10-17
Gold – Jordan Anderson (Michigan); Silver – Anthony Pearlman (New York); Audience Favorite – Leon Hsu (Taiwan)
CLASSICAL AGES 19-27
Gold – Zhengyi Huang (China); Silver - Yilin Wang (China); Audience Favorite – Momoko Hoffman (Japan)
Alabama Power, who has been a major sponsor both years of the competition, will remain one in the future.
“This was fantastic,” said Alabama Power Eastern Division vice president Terry Smiley. “This was great for the city of Oxford and for the state of Alabama. “The Alabama Power Foundation is so excited to be a part of this wonderful event and will remain a part in the future.”
Josephine Ayers, publisher of The Anniston Star and a Rubato sponsor, called the experience “thrilling and inspiring.”
“It was thrilling to hear these young artists perform and the whole event has been inspiring,” Ayers said. “It was especially wonderful to see how all the competitors applauded for and hugged each other as the winners were named. Seeing the camaraderie that was obviously formed between them is as equally inspiring as their talents.”
County Commissioner Danny Shears, who also serves on the OPAC Advisory Board, said it was difficult to put into words what the competition means to Calhoun County.
“It is difficult to see the impact this has globally,” Shears said. “I think people from around the country and around the world are finding out this small town and county in Alabama is hosting an international piano competition that is second to none.”
Shears said the impact may not be immediately noticeable to those who live here, “but in the next few years people will find out this all started with an idea birthed in Oxford, Alabama, and Oxford will be known globally for its piano competition.”
That global outreach is amplified by the livestreaming of the event by the Oxford High School OHS Jacket Media students whose broadcasts on its YouTube Channel from last year has reached a total of 6,400 views by people in several countries since its original livestream broadcasts.
Within only a few days, this year’s broadcasts have already been seen more than 2,500 times and, confirmed by comments in the YouTube live chat, again by viewers from countries across the globe.
OPAC director of Music Education and Rubato founder/executive director Julio Barreto announced the competition will become a biennial event with the next competition occurring in 2025.
Barreto said OPAC would host a “Rubato Festival” in 2024, a week-long celebration featuring all the gold medalists from 2022 and 2023 with the potential of performing with a symphony orchestra.
Classical gold medalist Zhengyi Huang of China says he will return next year for the festival.
“One thing I really love about this competition is how it is so supportive and friendly,” Huang said. “They provide such a great environment for the competitors and the amazing audiences.”
“When I was playing tonight in the finals, I was sincerely very grateful and enjoying this precious opportunity sharing something I love so dearly. So I was not nervous at all, which is rare for a competition,” Huang said. “I was grateful to be able to share this amazing and powerful music that means a lot to me with these great audiences that gave me this opportunity.”
Jazz gold medalist Jordan Anderson said the interaction with the classical pianists, something unique to the Rubato competition, has “felt like a mutual exchange.”
“I came here for ‘me,’ but I stayed for ‘we,’” Anderson said.
Barreto was presented a surprise as the final round came to a close when he was directed to watch the big screen at the rear of the stage where he saw and heard the tributes and ‘thank yous’ of all 18 competitors for creating the competition and the friendships he has developed with them as a musical mentor.
The tribute earned Barreto a long standing ovation from the audience in the OPAC concert hall, causing the visibly moved Rubato director to declare he need a few moments to “recover.”
OPAC executive director John Longshore called Rubato “a clear testament to what a community can accomplish when we pull together for a common purpose.”
All three nights of the competition are available for viewing on Oxford High School’s OHS Jacket Media YouTube Channel.