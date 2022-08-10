Rubato competition in Oxford includes pianists from 10 countries

OXFORD — They gathered together for the first time Monday morning, 21 young people who had never met, yet who share the same passion and the same goal.
Their backgrounds, languages, personalities and looks are as varied as the 88 distinct tones of the musical instrument they share in common.
They are the 21 competitors of the inaugural Rubato International Piano Competition — the name comes from a musical term meaning “expression” — hosted by the Oxford Performing Arts Center.
Young piano artists from 10 different countries will be vying for prize money and the distinction of being the first to win the Rubato medal showing their mastery of the piano keyboard during performances in both the classical and jazz genres.
While the competition begins in earnest Friday night, their initial days have been filled with learning more about the piano, the music, each other and Calhoun County hospitality.
All the competitors received gift bags from the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center containing items emblematic of the area.
"The Calhoun County Area Chamber and Visitors Center enthusiastically welcomes the inaugural Rubato International Piano Competition competitors and judges from all over the world to the Calhoun County area. We appreciate the Oxford Performing Arts Center staff allowing us the opportunity to provide welcome bags filled with local information and ‘Visit Calhoun County’ branded items to the group,” said Chamber tourism director Audrey Maxwell. “This event is so special, and we hope the community visits OPAC to watch these young pianists play excellent classical and jazz music.”
Their first day began with words of welcome from Oxford Performing Arts Center executive director John Longshore and OPAC director of music education/Rubato founder Julio Barreto before attending a two-hour master class led by some of the distinguished jurors who will mark the score sheets for the competition.
Monday night marked the formal reception for competitors, parents, officials, and sponsors.
“We did it!” exclaimed Barreto as he stood in front of a line of international flags and a Steinway piano. “This is the realization of a dream.”
He gave appreciation to Alabama Power, Webb Concrete and Building Materials, Mr. and Mrs. Gregg Potts, and Steinway & Sons pianos for their sponsorship as well as a special thanks to The Anniston Star for their coverage of the event.
Barreto introduced the competitors and announced family members left at home as far away as Australia and Thailand would be able to watch the competition by livestream through the auspices of the Oxford High School media department.
Longshore noted the competitors’ presence at Rubato “is a part of history.”
“There are so many things in the pipeline based on this first year of Rubato,” Longshore said. “Rubato is going to happen over and over and over, and that excites me. The music they will share with us will inspire this community to do amazing things like building the school of the arts and the children’s museum.”
Longshore referred to the nation’s flags behind him and the current state of international relations.
“It’s very easy in the world we live in to turn on the news and hear something bad about international relations and people who are not getting along,” Longshore said. “How great is it we are here from all over the world to focus on celebrating each other’s talents and achievement and goodwill?”
Barreto said Mayor Alton Craft was the first one to say “Yes” to the idea “even though he probably didn’t know what I was talking about” and praised the City Council for providing the seed money to get the project started.
“I really didn’t know what he was talking about,” Craft acknowledged. “I can’t carry a tune in a bucket, but I can watch their hands and it is a beautiful thing. I am very excited to watch, and it is very dear to my heart to see what these young people will bring to us. Having them here is a jewel in our crown.”
Phil Webb, owner of Webb Concrete and Building Materials, not only is a major sponsor but is hosting two of the competitors at his home — one from South Korea and one from Colorado.
“We’re doing this because of these young adults from ten countries who show a passion and love for this music, and to bring them here to this beautiful part of the United States,” Webb said. “Just look at them laughing together and look at those friendships. This is awesome and we are honored to be a part of this.”
Alabama Power Eastern Division Vice President Terry Smiley said one of the priorities of the company is to support culture and the arts.
“What I am looking forward to is this event getting bigger and bigger and seeing more of the world’s great talent coming here to Alabama,” Smiley said.
The semifinals will begin Friday at 6 p.m. Admission is free, but tickets are required.
The finals will be Saturday beginning at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15, $8 for students and children.