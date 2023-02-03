Robots take the court at Oxford competition

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
OXFORD — The seemingly simple task of moving around small discs is being made fun, challenging and educational as almost 100 school teams are competing this weekend in the Oxford VEC and VEX IQ robotics competition held at the Oxford Civic Center.
The VEC competition, held Friday, was for middle and high school students and involved designing robots which could strategically place several discs within a certain area.
Elementary students will have their try at it using Lego-based robots during Saturday’s VEX IQ competition.
There are 45 middle and high school teams and 55 elementary schools from across Alabama registered for the competition.
Britton Young, the Oxford High School instructor who also helms the Greenpower program, said the competitors take away more than just a day of fun from their visit to Oxford.
“They are competing to win in the tournament this weekend, but they are also competing for a seed in the state tournament in Auburn,” Young said. “This is the last weekend to be able to do that.”
He explained the middle and high school robotics are “a little more advanced working with metals.
“The elementary-aged competitors use Lego building blocks, but still have the motors and do all the programming with the games being a little different,” Young said.
Young said everything the students are doing with robotics “are really, really, really practicing workforce skills.”
“They end up in competition with teams they haven’t met all year long and they don’t know what they can do,” he said. “They have a very short time period to talk to each other, figure out what each other’s strengths are and develop a game plan to beat the other team.”
Young said demands of the workplace in general make it important for employees to communicate with people they don’t know personally “and work with them to complete a goal.”
“That is huge no matter what industry you are in,” he said. “That also goes with the programming for these robots. This type of programming is pretty much the standard for most all of the manufacturing industries,” Young said. “Industries are hurting to find people that can do it and I guarantee there is a kid at every one of these tables that can do it and do it well.”
Both days of competition are being made available for viewing on the Oxford Jacket Media YouTube channel.