Robots take the court at Oxford competition

Oxford High robotics team members Jackson Smith, Jack Patterson and Garvin Moore work on their entry in this weekend’s Oxford robotics competition.

 By Brian Graves, Star Staff Writer, bgraves@annistonstar.com

OXFORD — The seemingly simple task of moving around small discs is being made fun, challenging and educational as almost 100 school teams are competing this weekend in the Oxford VEC and VEX IQ robotics competition held at the Oxford Civic Center.

The VEC competition, held Friday, was for middle and high school students and involved designing robots which could strategically place several discs within a certain area.

The floor of the Oxford Civic Center is crowded with school teams competing with their robot creations during this weekend’s Oxford robotics competition.
An overhead view shows two teams competing in the Oxford robotics competition Friday morning.
Two of the almost 100 of the state’s robotics teams are shown in the heat of competition.

