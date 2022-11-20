Rivalry Run 5K runs cold, fast

There were a few differences between this year’s Rivalry Run 5K, sponsored by Historic Main Street Oxford and Main Street Anniston, and last year’s inaugural run.
The temperature was below freezing, the number of competitors was smaller and the times were faster.
Despite the cold, however, a group of 11 hearty souls pushed off the start line Saturday morning at Oxford’s Simmons Park to run the 3.1 mile stretch northward to Noble Street in Anniston.
The race began at 8 a.m. and the awards ceremony was scheduled for 9:30 a.m., but because the runners held to a faster-than-anticipated pace, the awards ceremony finished long before its previously announced time.
Jack Houston, the youngest runner at the age of 15, crossed the finish line in 18:52 winning the 15-19 age bracket.
Mark Williams, winning in the male age 30-39 bracket, was the second fastest hitting the finish with a time of 22:04.
Sarah Woodmaker led the female age 30-39 bracket crossing the finish line in 25.56.
Alex Woodcock topped the age 20-29 bracket with a time of 33:48.
Running alone in their brackets and completing the run were Marc Webb (age 50-59, 30:01), Daniel McWilliams (age 60-69, 47.52), Larry Young (age 70-79, 34:43) and Bruce Greene (age 80-89, 34:59).