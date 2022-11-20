 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COOL RUNNINGS

Rivalry Run 5K runs cold, fast

cool runnings

Runners in Saturday’s Rivalry Run 5K take off from the starting line in Oxford.

 Brian Graves / The Anniston Star

There were a few differences between this year’s Rivalry Run 5K, sponsored by Historic Main Street Oxford and Main Street Anniston, and last year’s inaugural run.

The temperature was below freezing, the number of competitors was smaller and the times were faster.