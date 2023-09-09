Rivalry Run 5K is sunny success

OXFORD — The third annual Rivalry Run 5K was a sunny success Saturday morning as 32 runners raced from the start line at Noble Street Park in Anniston to Simmons Park in Oxford.
The event is co-sponsored by Historic Main Street Oxford and Main Street Anniston.
This year’s event brought out more runners than last year, and in better weather, as the 2022 version forced runners into defrost-mode with temperatures at race time nearing the freezing mark.
Saturday provided sunny skies and more moderate temperatures for the 20 runners in Team Oxford and 12 runners in Team Anniston.
Historic Main Street Oxford Director Hunter Gentry thanked those who participated in the fun-filled morning.
“This was something developed two years ago as an effort to bridge our two Main Street communities together and also our two cities,” Gentry said. “This is something that is fun yet competitive.”
Gentry also noted there was an unanticipated participant this year — a train which briefly blocked the course.
The participants took the momentary blockade in good humor and sportsmanship as the decision to let the order of finishers stand as recorded.
Oxford took the participation trophy with the most number of runners on the course.
Kyle Mann of Oxford was the first to cross the finish line with a time of 24:25.
The top finishers in each category are:
Ages 18 and under: Luke McVeigh and Rowan Specht.
Ages 19-29: Olivia Knight.
Ages 30-39: Austin Woodmaker, Sarah Woodmaker and Karlce Grescioni.
Ages 40-49: Kyle Mann, Gracie Janesek and Amanda Morgan.
Ages 50-59: David Bannister, Daniel Lopez and Matt Camp.
Ages 60-plus: Will Williams, Bobbie Williams and David Edwards.
