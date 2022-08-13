 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

REVIEW: Rubato semifinal night is pitch perfect

Piano Player

The emotion and expertise that went into semifinal performances at the Rubato International Piano Competition is evident in this image of a young pianist performing Friday night.

 OPAC photo

OXFORD – The curtain went up on the public performances of the inaugural Rubato International Piano Competition Friday night at the Oxford Performing Arts Center and it exceeded all expectations.

There was a sense of sadness when Rubato founder and OPAC director of music education Julio Barreto announced the field of 21 would be reduced to 12 when the final judging takes place tonight at 6 p.m.