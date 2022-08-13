REVIEW: Rubato semifinal night is pitch perfect

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
OXFORD – The curtain went up on the public performances of the inaugural Rubato International Piano Competition Friday night at the Oxford Performing Arts Center and it exceeded all expectations.
There was a sense of sadness when Rubato founder and OPAC director of music education Julio Barreto announced the field of 21 would be reduced to 12 when the final judging takes place tonight at 6 p.m.
The famed quote in the movie “Amadeus” from the composer Antonio Salieri about “too many notes” didn’t apply to Friday’s performances.
On the contrary, there wasn’t enough.
Each of the piano artists visiting from around the world and across the country attacked their classical and jazz scores with the combined athleticism of a football player and the grace of a ballerina.
The emotions of the music were evident in the faces as eyes would close during a sensitive and soft moment, then shift to a quick and ferocious attack up and down the Steinway & Sons grand piano on the OPAC stage when the feelings called for a more intense interpretation.
More than one audience member was overheard to say, “I wouldn’t want to be a judge.”
The fact the extraordinary talent was coming out of youth ages 12-26 was amazing enough, making the quality of the talent even more impressive.
“You would have to pay hundreds of dollars to watch performances like this as part of a professional concert,” Barreto told the audience.
That same audience rose to its feet and cheered when the competitors returned to the stage for a final curtain call.
A heroic effort by the Oxford High School Jacket Media team ensured the audience would have access to the performances again, allowed those who could not attend in person to share the live moment, and ensured the international competition was available to a worldwide audience.
The livestream on their YouTube channel, planned and executed only days before and occurring on the third day of classes, is as professional of a broadcast as any major network in camerawork, sound and graphics.
“Our hope is this will continue to inspire our community through the cultural arts,” said OPAC executive director John Longshore.
Several of the major sponsors of Rubato confided the first will not be the last and the international event marks an impressive beginning to OPAC’s second decade as a “cultural oasis” in eastern Alabama.