Review: Recent OPAC concert by Texas Tenors wins Alabama hearts

OPAC tenors

The Texas Tenors made their Alabama performance debut Thursday night at the Oxford Performing Arts Center. (Photo by CJ Foster/OPAC)

OXFORD – Recent weeks have shown no love lost between Alabama and Texas as those two football squads fought a nailbiter on an Austin football field.

That was not the case last Thursday night when the field was the stage of the Oxford Performing Arts Center and the cause was entertainment.