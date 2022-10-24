 Skip to main content
Regional hiring fair being held tomorrow in Oxford

Carl Brady workforce

Carl Brady is workforce program manager of East Alabama Works.

 

OXFORD — The East AlabamaWorks Regional Workforce Council is holding its annual regional hiring fair on Tuesday, Oct.  25, at the Oxford Civic Center.  There is no charge to attend the hiring fair and the event will be open to the public from 3-6 p.m.

Workforce program manager Carl Brady said 70 regional employers have registered to participate in the hiring fair.