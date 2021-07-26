You have permission to edit this article.
Red Cross to hold August blood drive at Oxford’s AmStar Cinemas

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at AmStar Cinemas in Oxford in August, the organization announced through a press release.

The drive will be on Aug. 2 in the cinema’s lobby from 1-5 p.m., according to the release.

The release says that those who donate between Aug. 1-5 can receive four free months of Apple Music (new subscribers only) and enter for a chance to win a VIP trip for two to the sold-out Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn. The prize package includes:

— Two four-day VIP Festival tickets;

— Round-trip airfare to Nashville (BNA);

— One-night hotel stay at the Bobby Hotel + restaurant experience with celebrity chef Maneet Chauhan in Nashville on Sept. 1;

— Luxury RV accommodations on-site at Bonnaroo Sept. 2-6;

— $500 prepaid concessions voucher; and

— Comprehensive ground transportation (airport to hotel, hotel to Bonnaroo, Bonnaroo to airport).

A list of full terms and conditions can be found at rcblood.org/beat.

Those wishing to donate can make an appointment through www.RedCrossBlood.org and use sponsor keyword “Community.”

