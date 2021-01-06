Red Cross hosts blood drive Thursday at Quintard Mall

The Red Cross will host a blood drive Thursday afternoon at AmStar Cinemas 12 at Quintard Mall, according to a release from the organization.
Blood donors are invited to gather at the site between 1 and 5 p.m. to make a contribution that will help offset a national shortage of blood. According to the release, winter months often bring flu and cold viruses that drag down the number of eligible donors.
“Add in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and healthy blood donors can play a big part in ensuring lifesaving treatments are available for patients throughout the winter months,” according to the Red Cross news release.
Donated blood will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies, though not to diagnose the illness. It “may indicate if donor immune system has produced antibodies to the coronavirus regardless of whether they have developed symptoms,” according to the release.
Blood that tests positive for COVID antibodies may be useful to patients actively fighting the virus, providing “convalescent plasma” that could bolster a patient’s immune system, the release states.
The antibody tests don’t diagnose COVID-19, and anyone feeling ill should postpone donation, according to the Red Cross.
Those who have yet to donate blood to the Red Cross can visit redcrossblood.org to fill out a RapidPass health history questionnaire and save time during the donation process. Donors must be at least 17 years old (or 16 with a parent or guardian), weigh at least 110 pounds and be in generally good health to be eligible. High school students and others below 18 years of age may have other height and weight restrictions.
A driver’s license, a Red Cross blood donor card or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
Visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767 for more information.