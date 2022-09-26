Recent OPAC concert by Texas Tenors wins Alabama hearts

OXFORD – Recent weeks have shown no love lost between Alabama and Texas as those two football squads fought a nailbiter on an Austin football field.
That was not the case last Thursday night when the field was the stage of the Oxford Performing Arts Center and the cause was entertainment.
The Texas Tenors, a vocal trio who came to fame from their performances on “America’s Got Talent,” brought their unique mix of pop, country and classical to Alabama for the first time with a set of songs which easily blended those different styles into an evening of pure joy.
Starting with an a cappella version of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” the trio took to the stage with hits by John Denver, Kenny Rogers and Larry Gatlin and every so often, an Italian/operatic version of the lyrics would be weaved into the hits with ease and familiarity — so familiar the Tenors found themselves joined by the voices of the audience in singing.
All three are veterans of both the classic and Broadway stages and their versatility was on display from the first note to the last.
“We were broke when we met each other and saw ‘America’s Got Talent’ as an opportunity,” said J.C. Fisher telling how he and fellow tenors John Hagen and Marcus Collins teamed up. “It changed our lives.”
The trio has performed more than 1,500 shows around the world, released five albums, broadcast two PBS specials which earned three Emmy Awards, and have award-winning children’s books.
The musicians who accompanied the Tenors were just as accomplished and experienced with a drummer who worked with the band Alabama, a guitarist who spent years with The Righteous Brothers, and a pianist/director who had served as musical director for country music legend Ray Price.
The Three Bottle Band, as the ensemble was called, took its moment in the spotlight with a six-minute riff of blues and country which brought the house to their feet.
The house stayed on its feet a lot when the Tenors sang Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the U.S.A.” as well as a piece from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “The Phantom of the Opera,” at times swapping their cowboy hats for hats marked with the Crimson Tide “A.”
“We heard the chandelier in here came from ‘Phantom’ and we had to do it,” one of the trio noted. “We need to find a way to take it with us.”
More than the chandelier caught the Tenors’ attention. They all praised the OPAC facility and staff, even bringing OPAC Hospitality Manager Elizabeth Prater — responsible for providing meals to visiting performers — on stage to thank her for the great meal they had enjoyed.
Collins came out in the audience for a solo spot and interacted with several of the audience members, maintaining the trio’s good humor, even filming a personalized selfie for one in the front row.
The 90-minute performance came to an end, the house lights came on, but the ovation brought the Tenors back to the stage to do what appeared to be a totally unplanned encore.
That encore was the Righteous Brothers’ classic, “Unchained Melody,” and with the encouragement of the Tenors, it became a heartfelt singalong.
“We want to come back for Christmas!” one of the group yelled as they left the stage.
As the show ended, cheers and conversations of OPAC patrons confirmed that the local crowd wants that request to be granted.