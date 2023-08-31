 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Rainbow Omega earns national honor from Honda

Gov. Kay Ivey at Rainbow Omega

Michelle McGarity of Honda North America joins Gov. Kay Ivey to present Honda’s Excellence in Quality and Delivery award to Rainbow Omega on Tuesday. Rainbow Omega’s Honda team assembles owner vehicle manuals for the company.

 Courtesy photo

EASTABOGA — Rainbow Omega Inc. earned a top honor from Honda North America as one of 35 suppliers achieving excellence in quality and delivery.

The award was presented at Rainbow Omega’s Community Center Tuesday afternoon.

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.