Rainbow Omega earns national honor from Honda

EASTABOGA — Rainbow Omega Inc. earned a top honor from Honda North America as one of 35 suppliers achieving excellence in quality and delivery.
The award was presented at Rainbow Omega’s Community Center Tuesday afternoon.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|All-Access: Monthly
|$7.99
|for 30 days
|1 year Online Renewal-Current Subscribers
|$69.99
|for 365 days
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
EASTABOGA — Rainbow Omega Inc. earned a top honor from Honda North America as one of 35 suppliers achieving excellence in quality and delivery.
The award was presented at Rainbow Omega’s Community Center Tuesday afternoon.
“For the last three decades, Rainbow Omega has worked tirelessly to unlock the full potential of some of our most remarkable Alabamians,” said Gov. Kay Ivey, who attended the presentation. “To be recognized by a globally renowned company like Honda shows that this organization is accomplishing its mission day in and day out.”
Rainbow Omega has been assembling Vehicle Owner’s Manual kits for Hondas manufactured in Lincoln since December 2006. Participants in Rainbow Omega’s vocational program initially assembled manuals for one model, but now assemble manuals for four Honda models: Pilot, Odyssey, Ridgeline and Passport.
“Our Honda line runs five days a week,” said Rainbow Omega CEO Tim Hodge. “The average production is 1,200 to 1,300 kits per day.”
Michelle McGarity, Honda’s senior staff engineer of its purchasing technical division, presented the award during Tuesday’s event.
“Honda is proud to recognize Rainbow Omega as one of 35 suppliers that received a 2022 Supplier Award for Excellence in Quality and Delivery,” McGarity said.
Rainbow Omega’s vocational program workforce consists of 63 participants, 13 job coaches, two quality coordinators and a program director. Every participant in the program contributes to the production of the Honda kits whether on the assembly line or by placing labels on the packets. Nine individuals served by Rainbow Omega and seven staff members are on the core Honda assembly line team.
“Individuals who want to work to be on the assembly line begin in training,” said director of vocational programs Gail Tillman. “Training works toward the ability to assemble kits without errors and to increase speed to meet the pace of the line.”
Rainbow Omega also has a contract with Neptune Technology Group.
Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.