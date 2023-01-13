Quintard Mall renovations nearing end

OXFORD — The most extensive renovations to Quintard Mall since its construction in 1970 are nearing an end.
John Mulherin, Hull Property Group vice president of government relations, told The Anniston Star Friday the timeframe is now to have the work completed by the end of the year’s first quarter.
It is a redevelopment project which began with the demolition of the former Sears building in 2019, but COVID and other logistical issues delayed the work from gaining steam until last year.
“The construction is continuing,” Mulherin said. “If we hadn’t had so much rain lately, the parking lot would have already been finished.”
Mulherin said the current work is “just a continuation of what we planned to do.”
That plan called for the tearing down of the front half of those shops that face Quintard Drive and replacing them with 47,000 square feet of front-facing shops.
The new front area can then be divided into different sizes depending on the needs of the individual tenants.
It also included a new redesigned main entrance which will lead directly into the food court.
Mulherin said the new design, much like that of the Oxford Exchange, has become more common for retail spaces and Quintard Mall will be combining that new design with an enclosed mall experience.
“We are buttoning up the tail-end of the project now and we certainly think by March we’ll be finished with the actual construction and then the leasing team has to get busy,” Mulherin said. “It’s a great retail offering there. It looks new and looks great.”
