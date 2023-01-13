 Skip to main content
Quintard Mall renovations nearing end

Quintard Mall

Crews work on the parking lot of Quintard Mall in Oxford on Friday. Officials says the project is nearing completion.

 By Brian Graves

OXFORD — The most extensive renovations to Quintard Mall since its construction in 1970 are nearing an end.

John Mulherin, Hull Property Group vice president of government relations, told The Anniston Star Friday the timeframe is now to have the work completed by the end of the year’s first quarter.

