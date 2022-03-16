Quintard Mall in Oxford begins renovations

OXFORD — Bulldozers have been knocking down parts of Quintard Mall facing Quintard Drive to make way for additions and renovations that incorporate current trends in mall development.
The property was purchased in 2017 by Hull Property Group, which began redeveloping the mall in 2019, starting with the demolition of the former Sears store.
“We then proceeded with the interior renovation trying to keep stores from leaving,” John Mulherin, Hull vice president of government relations, told The Anniston Star. “The original plan called for us to tear down that front half of those shops that face Quintard Drive, which is what we are doing now.”
Mulherin said the plan currently being realized will replace the demolished front half of the mall with 47,000 square feet of front-facing shops.
“That was part of the plan we had, but because of COVID and other logistical issues, we couldn’t get to it,” he said. “Now, we are getting to it.”
Although the new portion will have store fronts that face the parking lots, there will still be an entrance to the mall.
“We’ll recreate the entrance and you will be able to walk right into the food court area,” Mulherin said. “If you walked into the mall before we started the demolition, there was a common area hallway with the shops closest to the food court and the shops closest to Quintard and the hallways in-between. All those shops faced into that common area.”
“What we are basically doing is tearing off the shops on the Quintard side of the common area and that allows us to come in and do all new store fronts on those remaining bays,” he said. “That gives us great flexibility with 47,000 square feet that will be remaining, and we can divide that up into different sizes depending on the needs of the individual tenant.”
Mulherin said it was the management’s belief that most of the Oxford customer base is accustomed to the concept of the outward-facing shops, much like the format used at the Oxford Exchange.
The renovation of Quintard Mall — a retail anchor for the region since 1970, when it opened with 16 stores — is being undertaken with the goal of providing the best of both worlds.
“We are going to provide that model of shopping as well as maintain the enclosed mall that we have,” Mulherin said.
Mulherin said redeveloping the mall in this fashion has become a very common practice across the country.
“There’s too much space and not enough tenants,” he said.
“When we purchased the Sears building, we tore that down because no tenant today is coming in to fill 88,000 square feet. Nobody,” he said. “The first bit of work we did last year was to get the footers and foundation of that building out of there. That opens up a lot of opportunities for outparcels. We can build right there in the same footprint of the Sears building with perhaps a restaurant or a three-tenant building. You have a much wider range of options with something like that than trying to fill it with an 88,000-square-foot tenant which, frankly, doesn’t exist today.”
“Tearing down those buildings have given us extra depth and, at some point in the future, that will provide us the requisite depth to do those outparcels,” he said.
Mulherin said the redevelopment is being done on a “build first, lease later” basis.
“We don’t have any particular tenants in mind,” he said. “We are very pleased with Oxford and we think the final result of this and the beautiful look that will come of it is a great offering and that will help us attract tenants.”
“We are very bullish on Oxford,” Mulherin said. “You have great leadership and a great community. So, we’re making a very sizable bet that this is the right thing to do and we are very comfortable making that bet.”
Upon seeing the new Quintard Mall designs released to the Anniston Star on Monday, Oxford Mayor Alton Craft expressed his enthusiasm for the project.
“As Mayor of the City of Oxford, I am delighted with the ongoing restructuring of the mall and the significant economic impact it will have on our community,” Craft said. “I would like to thank the Hull Property Group for its continued investment in the City of Oxford.”