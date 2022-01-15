Public storm shelters being readied in Oxford

OXFORD — Installation of the first of two new prefabricated storm shelters for the city of Oxford began this week.
Fire Chief Gary Sparks said a crane lowered the first shelter into place at Friendship Community Center shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday, and workers had already begun assembling the insides of the shelters.
The City Council voted in November to contract with Harber Enterprises LLC of Thomasville, Ga, for two dome-shaped, 95-person capacity shelters at a cost of $100,000 each. The city’s public works department had the responsibility of preparing sites for them.
“Once everything is done, the fire marshal will have to give approval,” Sparks said. “We hope it will be fully functional by the end of next week.”
Sparks said once the installation is completed at the Friendship site, installation of the second shelter will begin at the fire training station on U.S. 78.