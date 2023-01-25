 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Professional women’s softball team to make Choccolocco Park home base

SIS Vipers Oxford softball

The Smash It Sports professional fastpitch softball team will now make Choccolocco Park its new home base.

 Courtesy photo

OXFORD — The Smash It Sports professional fastpitch softball team will now make Choccolocco Park its new home base.

The official announcement making a professional sports team part of the Oxford landscape came Wednesday after the Oxford City Council unanimously approved the contract between the city and Smash It Sports during its Tuesday night meeting.

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.