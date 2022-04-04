Preparations for new Oxford retail space underway

The demolition of the former Shoney’s restaurant in Oxford is underway as part of the first step in the development of a new retail space.
The Oxford City Council approved an economic development agreement in January with three limited corporation developers to aid in site preparation for a new retail development at the I-20 exit 185 area. The development is expected to add several jobs to the local economy and $20 million in tax revenues.
The agreement, with developers TC-MAC LLC; I20 Exit 185, LLC; and SP, LLC; calls for the city to reimburse the developers $450,000 “as the city’s contribution to the demolition of the Shoney’s Restaurant, O’Charley’s, Ryan’s Restaurant and hotel improvements on the project site.”
The agreement requires the developers to present three executed letters of intent from retail entities agreeing to locate on the project site within one year after the demolition is certified to be completed.
The businesses that will locate on the site are limited to retail only and any business locating on the site must be approved by the city.
Service industries such as banks, motels and nail salons are precluded from locating on the site.