Oxford police announced Wednesday that they have passed a case involving the Friday death of an 11-month-old to the Calhoun County District Attorney’s Office and have made no arrests in the case.
Oxford police Chief Bill Partridge said Wednesday at a news conference that evidence in the case will be presented to a Calhoun County grand jury to determine whether the infant’s father will be charged.
Oxford police were called to Sunny King Honda on Friday afternoon after a set of infant twins had been left for three hours and 26 minutes in a car outside the dealership in 95-degree weather.
Partridge identified the twins’ father as 45-year-old Nathan Daniel Jordan. He declined to name the infant who died.
One of the infants, a boy, was pronounced dead at Regional Medical Center while his twin sister was treated at the hospital for injuries.
Partridge on Wednesday the boy had been lying on the side of the car that was in the sun.
Partridge said the girl was doing well and was at home with family.
According to Partridge, Jordan had not been following his usual routine Friday and had planned to drop the infants off at daycare.
Partridge said officers at the scene were offered counseling afterward.