Police mingle with public over coffee and doughnuts

OXFORD — A heavy police presence was seen at a Dunkin’ Donuts in Oxford Wednesday morning, but it was due to officers fostering goodwill and community pride over coffee and treats with customers.
Oxford police Chief Bill Partridge said that for the last five years the police department has had an outreach program designed to provide residents an opportunity to learn about the Oxford Police Department and its officers.
“We’re having coffee with a cop this morning at Dunkin’ doughnuts; it’s an opportunity for us to be able to be out in the public and let the citizens come by and speak to our police officers and address any concerns they may have or really just be one on one and meet with the public,” Partridge said.
Partridge said the visit allows members of the public to talk to officers away from the potential stress of a law enforcement setting. Instead, everyone was in a dining area filled with the aromas of coffee and frosting as officers huddled in groups talking to their constituents.
“This morning’s been a really good turnout so far and we’ve enjoyed it,” Partridge said.
Partridge said the folks he encountered were positive in their comments to the officers.
“Most all I’ve heard this morning was the fact that they’re just proud of law enforcement, what we’re actually doing for the community and wanting to express their thank yous and that type of thing,” he said.
Partridge said “coffee with a cop” is held at different restaurants in Oxford. Wednesday’s session was at the Dunkin’ beside Quintard Mall.
“We’ve had them all over town, we’ve had them downtown at Southern Girl, we’ve had them at Starbucks, we’ve had them out on the eastside at Dunkin’ there and we’re back over here, we’ll have them at McDonald’s,” Partridge said.
Oxford Sgt. Gerry Lyons was sitting at a table with Chris Foxx chatting about family, motorcycles and policing.
“It’s very nice, it’s very nice to put faces to our police officers and those who are protecting us,” Foxx said.
Retiree Benny Horne — a photography buff — was also at the table chiming in on how he used to know ex-Anniston Star photographer Ken Elkins. Horne lives in Bynum, which is in Oxford’s city limits, and he said the police department is second to none.
“I think we’ve got the best police department in the Southeast, we could do good if our police would train some of those in big cities, I think they do good,” Horne said.
“I wouldn't take nothing for them,” Horne said, referring to the police department.
Thomas Shelton was talking with Partridge, Administrative Capt. Shawn Gibson and Lt. Josh Miller. Shelton appreciated the chances to offer a heartfelt thanks to the officers.
“I think it’s extremely important that people need to have a connection with law enforcement because like we’re discussing, a lot of time, they don’t understand what all they do in the community and what they provide for the community in keeping it safe,” Shelton said.