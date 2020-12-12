Pink Heals holds party in Oxford for young cancer patients

OXFORD — A large pink fire truck was parked outside the Oxford public library Saturday morning as B. R. Wilson — chairman of Pink Heals Eastern Alabama — welcomed about 15 kids with cancer and their families to a Christmas party.
A slew of characters including Batman and Batgirl and Mr. and Mrs. Claus were on hand to brighten the spirits of the kids battling the disease.
Parents snapped photos of their children with Wilson and the characters before going inside the library to visit and relax.
Pink Heals Eastern Alabama is a nonprofit based in Calhoun County that partners with public safety and businesses to raise awareness and help families who have loved ones battling cancer and other life-threatening diseases.
Wilson, who drives the big pink fire truck, said the mission of Pink Heals is to lift the spirits of those battling cancer and other diseases by giving families financial assistance to cover co-pays and other related expenses.
“We go out and we just give love and we give hope, we do home visits if somebody is down with a life-threatening disease, which is mostly cancer. We go out and we do a surprise visit to them, we give them love and hope, we pray with them, we just try to lift them up,” said Wilson.
Wilson stressed that all donations stay in the community.
“If we are in Talladega raising money it stays in Talladega,” said Wilson.
Inside the library Saturday, Mr. and Mrs. Claus posed for photos with the families next to a Christmas tree. There was also a small mountain of toys that Santa distributed after a lunch donated by Jack’s.
A recent toy drive provided enough toys for the kids with cancer and their siblings.
Felicia Cobb from Anniston brought her five-year-old son, Asher, a cancer survivor, and was pleased that Pink Heals rolled out the pink carpet for the families.
“Pink Heals is phenomenal, all kids love fire trucks and I love the fact that it is pink to support breast cancer as well,” said Cobb.
Asher — who was confined to a wheelchair — was the life of the party as his larger-than-life antics and his contagious good-natured spirit. Asher brought laughs and smiles to Batman and Batgirl and well as Santa himself who promised to visit him this Christmas.
Tessa Nunez, brought her daughter, Emaleigh, 7, to the party. Emaleigh, who has leukemia, was dressed in red with a red mask and reindeer horns on her head.
Nunez was complimentary of the nonprofit and the dedication of Wilson.
“It’s amazing, I don’t think there is any other organization that’s local to us that does things like this for the kids, so I think it’s amazing he's doing this,” said Nunez.
Nathan Hale was dressed up as Kristoff from the movie Frozen to entertain the kids.
“It means a lot to me to see their faces light up and just to see the joy brought back into their lives especially with the pandemic going on and everything, it’s just a great opportunity to see the joy,” said Hale.
Before the assembled group ate their lunch Wilson welcomed everyone in attendance including the Pink Heals board members before saying a prayer then giving the floor to Santa who led a sing-a-long to Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.