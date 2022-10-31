 Skip to main content
Pedestrian struck, killed on Friday night

Chief cautions about Halloween foot traffic be careful

OXFORD – A pedestrian was struck and fatally injured Friday night as she was attempting to cross the street during the Oxford High School football game.

Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown confirmed Monday morning Margaret Matthews, 63, of Oxford had been transported from the scene to RMC Anniston where she later died.