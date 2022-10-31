Pedestrian struck, killed on Friday night

OXFORD – A pedestrian was struck and fatally injured Friday night as she was attempting to cross the street during the Oxford High School football game.
Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown confirmed Monday morning Margaret Matthews, 63, of Oxford had been transported from the scene to RMC Anniston where she later died.
The Oxford Police Department reported the accident occurred on U.S. 78 between Stewart and Edmar streets.
The driver, a 54-year-old Oxford man operating a red 2021 Chevrolet Silverado, had not been reported being charged with any offense as of Monday morning.
Chief Bill Partridge issued a cautionary posting on his social media page Sunday reminding parents and children to be wary of increased foot traffic during Halloween.
“Pedestrian crashes increase by 43 percent on Halloween,” Partridge noted.