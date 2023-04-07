 Skip to main content
Parents of 11 have goal of raising loving, responsible children through farming

Williams family

The Williams family of Oxford consider themselves a typical family, even though they have 11 children. Their oldest is age 22 and their youngest is two. The family members, minus Isaac, who lives on his own, are, from left rear, are Abigail, Jason, Tabitha, Elijah, Ethan, Jennifer, Joshua and Lucas. From left, in the front, are Titus, Samuel, Lydia and Matthew Williams.

 By Sherry Kughn, Star Staff Writer, skughn@annistonstar.com

OXFORD — Jennifer and Jason Williams did not plan to have 11 children, but, as Jennifer recently said, “Life happens.”

After work Monday, Jason, 47, pulled into his driveway as his little ones spread the word throughout the house, “Daddy’s home.” He walked onto the family’s front porch at their home in Oxford where everyone gathered. He scooped up his youngest daughter, Abigail, gave her a hug and then bent over to kiss Jennifer.

Williams boars

Several of the Williams children gathered to pet their sow and boar. Tabitha, far left, wants to become a veterinarian. The other children are Lydia, Titus and Samuel.
Williams rabbits

The Williams family raises New Zealand/Texas A&M rabbits, a good breed for hot weather conditions, and lionheads, which make good pets. Currently, they have two Silver Fox rabbits bred for pets or meat. Jennifer, the family’s wife and mother, likes selling their rabbits because she believes their customers will find joy in having them as pets. About 70 percent of the customers buy rabbits for pets. FROM LEFT: Jennifer, Tabitha, Joshua, Matthew, Samuel, Titus, Lydia and Abigail, who didn’t feel like holding a bunny.

Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551. 