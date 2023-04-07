Parents of 11 have goal of raising loving, responsible children through farming

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
The Williams family of Oxford consider themselves a typical family, even though they have 11 children. Their oldest is age 22 and their youngest is two. The family members, minus Isaac, who lives on his own, are, from left rear, are Abigail, Jason, Tabitha, Elijah, Ethan, Jennifer, Joshua and Lucas. From left, in the front, are Titus, Samuel, Lydia and Matthew Williams.
The Williams family raises New Zealand/Texas A&M rabbits, a good breed for hot weather conditions, and lionheads, which make good pets. Currently, they have two Silver Fox rabbits bred for pets or meat. Jennifer, the family’s wife and mother, likes selling their rabbits because she believes their customers will find joy in having them as pets. About 70 percent of the customers buy rabbits for pets. FROM LEFT: Jennifer, Tabitha, Joshua, Matthew, Samuel, Titus, Lydia and Abigail, who didn’t feel like holding a bunny.
OXFORD — Jennifer and Jason Williams did not plan to have 11 children, but, as Jennifer recently said, “Life happens.”
After work Monday, Jason, 47, pulled into his driveway as his little ones spread the word throughout the house, “Daddy’s home.” He walked onto the family’s front porch at their home in Oxford where everyone gathered. He scooped up his youngest daughter, Abigail, gave her a hug and then bent over to kiss Jennifer.
“She said she’d always wanted a large family,” he said as he sat down.
The Williamses’ goal, Jason said, is to raise their children to have a good life, to be responsible and to get along with others.
Isaac, 22, has moved out on his own. Elijah, 19, works but still lives at home. The other children are Tabitha, 17; Lucas, 15; Joshua, 14; Matthew, 10; Samuel, eight; Titus, six; Lydia, five; Abigail, three, and Ethan, two.
“We’ve never set a number of children we want,” Jennifer said.
The family lives next door to the house where Jason was raised. His father, George, lives there now with his mother, Mildred, who is 95 years old, and it was George and his father, the late Vernon Williams, who taught Jason to farm even before any of them knew the skill would come in so handy.
“I’ve always worked a regular job, come home and then farmed,” Jason said.
For 24 years, he arose each morning at 3 a.m. to go to Honeywell International in Oxford because he wanted to get off in the afternoons to see his family and work on the farm. After Honeywell closed, he began working as a contractor at the Anniston Army Depot.
Jennifer, 42, was born in Scottsdale, Ariz., and has lived in Calhoun County since she was nine. Her father worked in a corporation, and her extended family members lived elsewhere. She had only one sister and wanted a household like most of her childhood friends who had multiple siblings and “lots of fun and crazy stuff.”
After high school, Jennifer prepared to work in a business environment. She obtained two college degrees, one in occupational safety & health and another in industrial management.
Twenty-two years ago, when Isaac was born, Jessica’s thinking began to change. Wanting the best for her children, she researched the healthiest foods, and learned they come straight from a farm.
Jason said he grew up in Oxford in a typical sports family. His father was a leader in the school community, and his late mother, Pamela, ran the concession stand at her three children’s games.
Jason said he has found children had learned the same life lessons on the farm that he learned in playing sports.
“And we get out and play football, soccer and basketball,” he said.
After the Williams’s eighth child was born, they began raising animals on their one-acre plot of land (two other acres, one rented and one “borrowed,” are for raising crops). Currently, they have several animals, and each has a purpose: rabbits are sold and produce the natural fertilizer they use in their vegetable garden, two pigs produce piglets to sell, one pig or two plus chickens provides the family with some of their meat, goats are sold, and, of course, there are a few dogs and cats for pets. Daughter Tabitha has taken such an interest in caring for the animals, she’s decided to become a veterinarian.
Jason, George, and some of the children hunt. Tabitha and son Joshua are particularly good.
Jennifer homeschools her children and has graduated the first two. Tabitha, a senior, will graduate soon. Years ago, after placing their first child in school, and already having two younger children at home, Jennifer told Jason that a homeschooling lifestyle might be more suitable for them.
“I asked her if she was prepared for it because she would be the one doing it,” Joshua said.
Jennifer took on the task and spends each summer preparing her lesson plans. The family has turned a bedroom into a schoolroom. They have one computer they share but the children have tablets they use in their studies.
The Williamses are glad they are as self-sufficient as they are, because the pandemic and inflation would have affected them more harshly.
“We feel the Lord set us up to be independent,” Jennifer said.
To learn more about the products the farm sells, visit Rekindled Roots on Facebook.