Oxford's Market on Main stars back Saturday

Historic Main Street Oxford will commence its annual Market on Main Street this Saturday, April 30, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Simmons Park in Historic Downtown Oxford. The market features a variety of local crafters and artisans and will be held each Saturday through Aug. 6. A detailed list of vendors will be published on the Historic Main Street Oxford Facebook page each week.