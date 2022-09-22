Oxford's homecoming parade will be tonight

OXFORD — Oxford High School will have its annual homecoming parade beginning at 6 p.m. this evening.
According to OHS Principal Heath Harmon, parade participants will need to begin lining up no later than 5:15 p.m. in the OHS student parking lot at the top of the hill at the corner of Luttrell Street and 4th Street. All participants must have completed a parade participant registration form.
All cars not being driven in the parade need to be parked on the OHS campus just across Stewart Street, and their occupants can walk from that point.
The parade route will follow Luttrell Street, turning left on Snow Street. It will then turn right on Hale Street ending just past the baseball field.
The Yellow Jackets will face Hartselle High School for their homecoming game Friday beginning at 7 p.m.
Police Chief Bill Partridge has announced the roads will be closed Thursday in preparation of the parade beginning at 5:45 that evening.
Partridge is also issuing a call to parents “to be aware of where your children are and what they are doing” during homecoming week.
“We understand those children who want to have fun,” Partridge said. “But make no mistake, destruction of other people’s property will result in charges.”