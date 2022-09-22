 Skip to main content
Oxford's homecoming parade will be tonight

OXFORD — Oxford High School will have its annual homecoming parade beginning at 6 p.m. this evening.

According to OHS Principal Heath Harmon, parade participants will need to begin lining up no later than 5:15 p.m. in the OHS student parking lot at the top of the hill at the corner of Luttrell Street and 4th Street. All participants must have completed a parade participant registration form.