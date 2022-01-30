Oxford's Chief Sparks released from hospital

Oxford Fire Chief Gary Sparks was released from the hospital Friday after suffering from complications due to an infection last week.
Sparks posted the news on the department’s social media page late Friday night.
“I want to take this time to thank each of you for your thoughts and prayers during my hospital stay,” Sparks wrote. “I was able to come home today.”
The chief said he had suffered from a “severe urinary tract infection that started affecting my blood pressure.”
“Due to my other health issues, I was placed in ICU for a few days,” Sparks wrote. “I’ll be back on my feet in a few days and back at work.”
“I am available by phone, text or through my office if you need anything,” he continued. “Once again, thanks, and I’m a blessed man to serve our Oxford citizens as your fire chief.”