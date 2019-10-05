OXFORD — Despite temperatures climbing into the low 90s, tens of thousands of people flocked downtown on Saturday for Oxfordfest, one of the city’s largest yearly celebrations.
Shortly before noon, hundreds of vendors lined the streets, while people shopped or gathered around a stage set up on Main Street to listen to live music. Inside the Oxford Performing Arts Center were games, prizes and candy for kids.
Oxfordfest Committee secretary Teresa Crosson said the event gives people the opportunity get out of the house, socialize, and enjoy good music and good food.
“It just brings people together,” Crosson said.
While the heat was a factor in how many people came out, Crosson said, she still expected between 30,000 and 35,000 would show up before the event ended.
“The crowd is tremendous. I couldn’t ask for a better crowd,” Crosson said. “People just really love to support this event.”
Crosson said four Oxford residents founded Oxfordfest 32 years ago to bring attention to merchants in the downtown area. She said it started as a small cake social, which started on the steps of the City Hall building, which has since become the Oxford Performing Arts Center.
According to Crosson, Oxfordfest typically hosts up to 300 vendors a year. This year, she said, about 50 of those vendors were new.
“Some of our old vendors have retired,” Crosson said. “We always have a waiting list.”
Oxfordfest Committee president Bull Crosson, Teresa’s husband, said they have donated more than $500,000 to various charities and individuals in need since the event’s inception.
“We’ve helped people from paying their power bills to burying them,” Crosson said.
The Crossons said they didn’t know how much money the committee would raise this year.
Judy Angel, who recently retired after selling candles for more than a decade at Oxfordfest, said just visiting was a different experience. She said she came to get some shopping done while finding inspiration for some DIY projects.
“I like to look at the crafts that they’ve put their heart and soul into making, and it also gives you ideas for things you can do yourself, because me and her are kind of crafty,” Angel said, motioning to her sister-in-law. “A lot of times, if we see it, we can do it.”
Meagan Shierling, who lives in Montgomery but grew up in Oxford, said she made the trip to her hometown to see friends and family and look at the vendors. She said she’s come to Oxfordfest since she was a child.
“Since I live outside of Oxford now, I get to see people I haven’t seen in a while,” Shierling said.
Shierling said she noticed fewer vendors, but more space to walk due to recent renovations to the downtown area. She said she also noticed more people there than in previous years.
Like Shierling, Oxford resident Kasey Bittle said Oxfordfest is a long-standing fall tradition for her family. She said her plan for the day was to look at the crafts and eat some barbecue before going home and watching football.
Bittle typically likes to come to the festival early. But this year, Bittle said, she came a little later in the morning because of a prior family engagement.
“You’ve got to get here early to get the good stuff,” Bittle said. “We’re usually leaving by now.”
Weaver resident Barry Ward said he came to the festival to support his sons’ vendor booths. He said his favorite part was the live music.
While Ward enjoyed coming to Oxfordfest, he said, he wished it was held later in the day when the weather cools down.
“I wish they’d have it from four to maybe ten at night,” Ward said. “I believe the crowd would be bigger and it wouldn’t be as hot.”
