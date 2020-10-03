Oxfordfest draws large crowd, despite pandemic

Peggy Kirby still remembers the first Oxfordfest, 33 years ago. She said it all started with a few cakes, a coffee pot and some live music.
“People started mingling and just enjoying it,” she said. “We just kept working on it.”
Those things could still be found at Saturday’s Oxfordfest. But it’s grown tremendously since then, she said.
Kirby said the first Oxfordfest drew about 100 people, but what appeared to be hundreds milled around in the city’s downtown area Saturday near the noon hour.
Kirby, now the festival committee’s vice-president, was one of nine volunteers to organize the festival this year.
Committee secretary Teresa Crosson said she felt “blessed” that they were able to host Oxfordfest this year.
“We are so grateful and excited that so many people came out,” she said.
Committee president Bull Crosson said Oxfordfest has raised nearly $500,000 since it started for charities in Calhoun County in surrounding areas.
“We’ve bought kids Christmas, buried people, paid for power bills,” he said.
Kirby said the money that isn’t donated is invested into organizing Oxfordfest for the following year.
To combat the spread of COVID-19, Kirby said, they added hand-washing stations and signs reminding people to practice social distancing. Crosson said committee members also required vendors to set up at least five feet apart from each other, meaning there was not room for every vendor who usually came to Oxfordfest
“We’ve done everything to make everybody safe,” Kirby said.
David Brothers, of Oxford, said he was concerned that so many people weren’t wearing masks. That afternoon, only about half of the crowd at Oxfordfest was wearing masks, despite Gov. Kay Ivey extending the statewide mask order earlier this week.
Brothers and his girlfriend, Mackenzie Henderson of Jacksonville, both wore masks and orange T-shirts with jack-o’-lantern faces on them.
Brothers said the couple were cosplayers and previously worked at haunted attractions, but couldn’t do those things this year because of the pandemic.
“We’re going to dress as spooky as we possibly can,” Brothers said.
As an artist, Brothers said, he enjoyed seeing the creativity of some of the vendors, such as one which sold airplanes made from soda cans.
For Meadow Houck, an Oxford High School senior, Oxfordfest is a longstanding family tradition and a way to reach out to the community.
“My dad was coming to this when he was in his teenage years,” she said.
Houck said Oxfordfest brings attention to the city, and it’s a way to meet new people. It’s especially good for local businesses that may have been affected by the pandemic, she said.
“Those small local businesses are going through a lot, so it’s festivals like these that help them out,” she said.
Houck, who lives in the downtown area, said her family often lets people park on their property for free, as long as they get permission.
“We get like a month in advance questions, like ‘hey, we need to make reservations to park here,’” she said.
Unlike past years, she said, she hadn’t lost any family members in the crowd or bumped into anyone, due to a much smaller crowd.
“Every year it’s packed to the max,” she said. “It’s strange to have an open center.”