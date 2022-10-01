 Skip to main content
Oxfordfest 2022 draws Saturday crowds

Oxfordfest 2022

Crowds began to pack Main Street early as Oxfordfest 2002 began Saturday morning. (Anniston Star photo by Brian Graves)

OXFORD — A starting time of 8 this morning did not discourage hundreds of visitors who preceded the expected thousands strolling through downtown Oxford today for the 36th annual Oxfordfest.

Both Main Street and Choccolocco Street were lined along each side with vendors selling a wide variety of items, while a cornucopia of food enticed many to have anything from funnel cakes to barbeque instead of a normal breakfast.