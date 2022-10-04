 Skip to main content
Oxfordfest 2022 draws estimated 40,000

"Record-setting in every way,” said event president

Crowds began to pack Main Street early as Oxfordfest 2002 began Saturday morning. (Anniston Star photo by Brian Graves)

OXFORD The Saturday 8 a.m. start time did not discourage attendance by hundreds who preceded the thousands who eventually made the trek to downtown Oxford and the 36th annual Oxfordfest.

“It was record-setting in every way,” said Oxfordfest Committee President Bull Crosson. “This was the best one yet.”