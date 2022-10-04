Oxfordfest 2022 draws estimated 40,000

OXFORD – The Saturday 8 a.m. start time did not discourage attendance by hundreds who preceded the thousands who eventually made the trek to downtown Oxford and the 36th annual Oxfordfest.
“It was record-setting in every way,” said Oxfordfest Committee President Bull Crosson. “This was the best one yet.”
Both Main Street and Choccolocco Street were lined on both sides with vendors offering a wide variety of items and a cornucopia of food which enticed many to have anything from funnel cakes to barbeque instead of a normal breakfast.
Crosson said this year’s event played host to an estimated 35,000-40,000 visitors.
“We had 315 vendors and 35 food vendors,” he said. “Many of the vendors sold out.”
The Oxford Police Department Honor Guard presented the Colors as Calhoun County Probate Judge Alice Martin paired with Debbie Calhoun to sing the national anthem as the opening ceremonies began.
Council President Chris Spurlin, pastor of Brookside Baptist Church, offered a prayer “thanking Him for the day He has given us.”
“Keep us safe today and allow us to have a great time to share life with friends and family,” Spurlin prayed.
Mayor Alton Craft said the hometown feeling exuded by Oxfordfest is what has attracted two major international events to the city in recent months.
“This year, Oxford had its two first international events — the one with the softball teams at Choccolocco Park and the classical and jazz piano competition,” Craft said. “They came from all over the world and got to meet our folks, not just from Oxford but from the whole region.”
“The one thing they always say and love about us is the hospitality that we give them and how nice we are,” he said. “I’ve been thinking about the people who started Oxfordfest 36 years ago, and these are the people who helped start that ability to one day have international events.”
County Commissioner Danny Shears, who represents the Oxford area, said the annual event is not just about the city.
“It’s become a regional event,” Shears said. “When you look at the car tags, obviously you’ll find a lot from Calhoun County. But Cleburne County, Clay County, Etowah County, St. Clair County all come to support Oxfordfest because it’s a wonderful time of the year — especially after a long hot summer — to get out and enjoy a day before winter.”
“This is truly a Southern feeling,” Craft added.
Oxfordfest serves as a fundraiser to benefit many local charities and Crosson said the committee will soon have a wrap-up meeting to determine the final numbers and how the money will be distributed.
“We contact the schools to learn what families might need help and we also help a lot of people through Christmas,” Crosson said. “We always donate to the Alabama Deaf and Blind School on Christmas for their kids who don’t have families.”
Crosson said the committee is “already looking forward to next year as well as the Christmas Parade that we also organize for the city.”
The Anniston Star was a gold sponsor of the 36th annual Oxfordfest.