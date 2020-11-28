Oxford YMCA closing, new programs coming to Anniston location

The YMCA of Calhoun County will close its Oxford location by Dec. 31, moving equipment and fitness programs to the Anniston location instead, where new programs are set to begin.
Maggie Owens, president and CEO of the local YMCA, said there hadn’t been enough member use to support the program center, located on Spring Branch Road beside Jefferson’s near Interstate 20 exit 185. The 5,000-square-foot location opened in May 2018, itself a replacement for a 10,000-square-foot facility in Oxford that had not been busy enough for its size, YMCA leaders had said at the time. Owens said the Oxford site was only open a few hours per day, and was mainly used for fitness classes.
“We’re moving those instructors and classes to the Anniston Y,” Owens said Wednesday. “There’s not going to be much of a change.”
News stories from across the nation show some YMCA locations announcing closures or consolidations with other branches in response to flagging revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Others are gearing up to face state-mandated closures as viral cases go back on the rise; the Ohio Alliance of YMCAs sent an open letter to Gov. Mike DeWine last week detailing the damage more state-ordered closures could cause. In California, the Sacramento YMCA announced it would close through the year end, and a 70 percent reduction in membership since the start of 2020.
YMCA of Calhoun County, meanwhile, has plans to start new programs early next year for those with Parkinson’s and cancer.
Rock Steady Boxing is nationwide program that builds stamina and stability for people with Parkinson’s disease, a disorder of the the brain that causes shaking and reduced coordination, among other symptoms. YMCA fitness director Ann Angell said members of a local Parkinson’s support group plan to attend the boxing classes, which start early next month, and the program is open to others with Parkinson’s or people who want to volunteer to help out during the two 90-minute classes per week.
“It’s good functional training for them,” Angell said. “You would be blown away at all the stuff we’re asking them to do. They don’t think they can do it, but they can.”
The Fit to Fight program, meanwhile, is built to give those suffering from various forms of cancer a fitness program to help them stay healthy. That includes everything from exercise to eating plans, delivered in a small-group setting. Angell said the program is like having a personal trainer, working either one-on-one or in groups of about five people. Patients are referred by the Clearview Cancer Institute in Anniston, she said, and those interested in joining should talk to their doctors.
“We’re here to help, and this is right up our alley,” Angell said.
Those interested in volunteering to help with the Rock Steady Boxing program can call the Y at 256-238-9622 and ask for Angell. Work includes helping participants to and from exercise stations and acting as a “corner man” providing additional support.