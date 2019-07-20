OXFORD — Ask people how they feel about Oxford’s coming vote on Sunday alcohol sales, and religion is often the first thing they mention.
Some think drinking is sinful. Others think it’s fine.
But those views are only part of the picture as Oxford prepares for a citywide vote Tuesday on a measure that would allow adults there to buy alcoholic beverages any day of the week.
The Star interviewed dozens of Oxford residents at the city’s Freedom Festival on July 4 to gauge their opinion on the coming vote. No matter how they felt personally about drinking, many seemed to view the vote strategically, noting that policies in other cities were a big factor in their decisions.
“I don’t particularly like it, but if they don’t buy from us they go to Anniston,” said Amber Johnson, one of several locals who spoke with The Star at the festival. Johnson said she doesn’t like alcohol for religious reasons, but believes sales should be allowed on Sunday.
Not so long ago, it was hard to find an alcoholic drink in Calhoun County on a Sunday, but that has changed dramatically in recent years. Anniston legalized Sunday sales in 2013 and nearby cities such as Weaver and Jacksonville soon followed suit. The availability of Sunday drinks nearby seems to have shifted some Oxford voters’ opinions on the question.
Helenia Hess, secretary at the Greenbrier Church of Christ, said she learned about the upcoming vote from social media and was opposed to legalization.
“It’s a religious and moral stand. I still think Sunday should be kept as a day of rest,” said Hess.
Hess’ husband Tony, a mover at Prosperity Moving in Oxford, does not share his wife’s view.
“I’m really neither here nor there for it,” said Tony.
He said he didn’t see the Sunday sales ban as an effective way to prevent drinking since people can just go to another city and buy alcohol.
For some of the staunchest local critics of alcohol, the vote is a public safety issue. Michael Barker, a retired Oxford resident, said he considers alcohol and other drugs like marijuana and heroin to be in the same category and wants to keep it all illegal.
“It’s all sin,” Barker said.
Barker favors the Sunday sales ban, citing the potential danger from more drunk driving.
“I want to keep it illegal, and I’d like everyone to vote no,” he said.
Several residents said they didn’t mind people drinking on Sunday, but some among them didn’t sound strongly motivated to vote.
“If people want to buy, let them buy,” Jon Noel, a technician at Prince Metal Stamping. He said Sunday drinking didn’t bother him, but he also said he wasn’t that concerned about the issue.
Others cited a potential business boost if Sunday sales are legalized. For these voters, too, the availability of alcohol in nearby towns loomed large.
“I think it should be legal because businesses are losing extra money,” said Tiffany Birmingham, an Oxford resident.
Faye Lowery was also concerned with the economic angle.
“There’s tax money going to Anniston, and we could be getting it,” Lowery said.
Julian Lopez, a worker at First Class Ice Cream, said she didn’t have an opinion one way or another regarding the vote.
“It’s not important to me, it’s more important for big business,” Lopez said.