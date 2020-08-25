Oxford voters keep full council for second term

OXFORD — The City Council will see all five of its incumbents return to office for the second election in a row, after councilmen Phil Gardner and Mike Henderson won their contests during the Tuesday night’s election tally.
Gardner received 808 votes, just over 56 percent of the votes in Place 1, outpacing opponents Terry Parker and Brandon Steele, who received about 28 and 16 percent of the vote, respectively.
Henderson, in Place 3, received 1,108 votes, about 78 percent of the popular vote, while William Smith took about 22 percent of votes.
After votes were counted, Henderson said that he appreciated the support, confidence and faith voters had shown in him.
“I want to continue trying to do the best I can to improve quality of life for our citizens over the next four years,” Henderson said by phone Tuesday night. “And I appreciate the other guys that ran and were willing to put their names out there.”
Gardner was unavailable by phone after results were announced.
The vote counts are considered unofficial until the City Council meets to canvass the results, a meeting City Clerk Alan Atkinson said would likely happen early Sept. 1, the date when election results must be certified.
With Gardner and Henderson’s victories at the polls, all five current council members will keep their seats, the second election in a row in which they have done so. Council members Charlotte Hubbard, Chris Spurlin and Steven Waits were unopposed at the end of qualifying in late July, along with Mayor Alton Craft, and were reelected by default.
“I guess people were happy with the current state of the council,” Henderson said. “That’s a testament to the confidence they have in us and the fact that we work well together.”
Rain all day and the COVID-19 pandemic’s looming presence may have contributed to what some candidates called a low turnout; Parker said he was disappointed more people hadn’t voted, and that the ballot might not have been attractive enough.
“It was just two races,” Parker said after results were tallied. “And there was no mayor race.”
According to Atkinson, there are around 14,000 registered voters in Oxford; there were 2,861 votes cast Tuesday.
Steele also mentioned the turnout being low, though he was upbeat about the interactions he’d had with voters and the families of his opponents while visiting polling places. He said he’d made friends through the campaign and was happy with the result, despite not taking a council seat.
“We weren’t expecting a win; this is my first election,” Steele said. “‘We were wanting to learn and see what this is all about.”
Smith, who ran for Henderson’s Place 3 seat, said he planned to keep running for election. His grandfather, former Oxford Mayor Leon Smith, had taught him to try again if he didn’t succeed in his first election.
“Granddad always told me if you don’t win the first time, keep trying no matter what you do,” said Smith. “I’ll be back in four years.”