Oxford voters choose status quo

OXFORD — The City Council will once again see all five of its incumbents return to office for a new term, with councilmen Phil Gardner and Mike Henderson winning their contests during the Tuesday night's election tally.
Gardner received 808 votes, just over 56 percent of the votes in Place 1, outpacing opponents Terry Parker and Brandon Steele, who received about 28 and 16 percent of the vote, respectively.
Henderson, in Place 3, received 1,108 votes, about 78 percent of the popular vote, while William Smith took about 22 percent of votes.
The vote counts are considered unofficial until the City Council meets to canvass the results, a meeting City Clerk Alan Atkinson said would likely happen early Sept. 1, the date when election results must be certified.
With Gardner and Henderson’s victories at the polls, all five current council members will keep their seats. Council members Charlotte Hubbard, Chris Spurlin and Steven Waits were unopposed, along with Mayor Alton Craft, and were reelected by default in July.