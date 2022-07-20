Oxford to use grant for Bynum Cutoff Road improvements

OXFORD — Bynum Cutoff Road, which serves as an access to three of the area’s largest employers, is in line for some significant road improvements.
The U.S. Department of Commerce has announced the department’s Economic Development Administration is awarding a $1.5 million matching grant to the city for infrastructure upgrades and the city is planning to use those funds for that busy stretch of road.
Oxford committed to an approximate $500,000 match when application for the grant was made a year ago.
The EDA estimates the infrastructure improvement is anticipated to generate $10 million in private investment.
The department said regional planning efforts by the East Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission helped facilitate the project.
City officials say the plan is to resurface and make drainage improvements to the road that will not only serve residents but create a better roadway infrastructure which could attract more jobs to the area. Current statistics show the Anniston Army Depot having 4,000 people drive through their gate every day, Kronospan has 500 employees and Bridgewater Interior has 400 employees — together making for a highly traveled roadway on an almost daily basis.
This project is funded under EDA’s American Rescue Plan Economic Adjustment Assistance Program, which makes $500 million in Economic Adjustment Assistance grants available to American communities.
The grants are designed to assist communities in enhancing their economic development opportunities through construction or non-construction projects designed to meet local needs.
“Mayor Craft and the Oxford City Council remain committed to ongoing infrastructure upgrades all across our city. These can be very expensive projects, so we are appreciative to the U.S. Department of Commerce for awarding these funds to the city of Oxford,” said Oxford spokesperson Lorie Denton.
“One of economic development’s major arms is infrastructure,” Denton added. “This project also allows us to continue wining industrial expansions resulting in new jobs.”
U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), in a press release concerning the awarding of the grant, said the funds “will help provide meaningful local infrastructure improvements for one of East Alabama’s fastest-growing cities and ensure that it continues to be a place of economic growth and success for our state.”
Denton said a timeline for the project has yet to be finalized.