Oxford to refinance loans, save money and reduce debt

OXFORD — The city will save more than $600,000 by refinancing general obligation bonds from 2012, according to City Council members.
Andrew Waid, a representative of Montgomery-based investment banking firm Frazer Lanier, told council members during their pre-meeting work session that drops in the stock market spurred on by coronavirus fears has created heavy demand for bonds. In turn, the interest rate on bonds has fallen. Issuing new bonds at a lower rate would allow the city to pay back its old debts while saving about $643,000 from the original bond. Councilman Steven Waits said the original bond was worth about $10 million.
“You’re looking at a reduction of $740,000 in debt service, and a reduction of $194,000 this year alone, with $30,000 to $33,000 annually the rest of the way out, based on today’s market,” Waid told the council.
General obligation bonds are backed by the city’s credit and the expectation it can pay back the bond through resources like tax revenue, among others.
Mayor Alton Craft said that recent developments, like renovations at Quintard Mall and investments near Interstate 20 exit 185 on Alabama 21, make the city more attractive to credit rating agencies like Standard and Poor’s.
“It sounds good to rating agencies that we’re trying to reduce our debts,” Craft said to the council.
“It will allow you to go out and issue debt further down the road,” Waid said. “Rates are at historic lows right now.”
Craft noted, though, that if COVID-19 scares continue, tourism may slack, cutting into the city’s sales tax revenue.
“We need to be very aware what’s going on,” Craft said. “When people get afraid, they’re not going to shop. They’re going to stay home.”
During its meeting, the City Council:
— Made surplus and approved the sale of about 1 acre of land at 1710 Alabama 21 to Travis Skinner for $40,000, and another parcel on Spring Branch Drive for $50,000 to 360 Media LLC. Both are beside property set aside for the Big Time Entertainment activity center planned to open later this year. Council President Chris Spurlin said both plots of land are going to become parking lots in advance of the entertainment complex opening.
— Moved the planned City Council meeting on March 10 to Thursday, March 12, at 6:30 p.m. Council members Mike Henderson and Charlotte Hubbard will be out of town on March 10.
— Reminded visitors about the city’s chapter of Keep America Beautiful holding a kick-off ceremony March 4 at 10 a.m. on the second floor of the city Civic Center; the event is open to the public.