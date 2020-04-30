Oxford to host junior college softball tourneys through 2024

Oxford will host a series of national softball tournaments at Choccolocco Park for four years starting in 2021, the city’s spokeswoman announced Thursday.
The National Junior College Athletic Association last week selected the city to host its annual softball championships each May through 2024, starting with its Division II tournament for the first two years, and Division I for the final two, according to Taylor Sloan, Oxford’s public information officer. Sixteen teams will compete for the title at each event, in a nearly week-long marathon of games, making use of the park’s multiple fields.
Sloan, a former softball player for Jacksonville State University, said she had been a part of the bid process to bring the tournaments to town, and was excited to have the teams play at Choccolocco Park. She had played in championship games there, she said, and remembered the experience as special.
“I’m excited for these teams to get to experience that same atmosphere, at a national championship level,” Sloan wrote in a text message Thursday.
Tournaments like these not only bring some sporting spirit to town, but also a full roster of athletes, their coaches and their fans, Sloan noted, which can create a meaningful economic impact when they stay in local hotels and visit nearby businesses.
Rod Lovett, the athletic association’s director of championships, estimated as many as 1,500 people per event, including teams of about 20 players with coaches and a typical number of fans per team, he said by phone Thursday. They generally arrive on Sunday of game week, practice on Monday and start playing games on Wednesday, Lovett explained.
“Sunday through Wednesday, there won’t be hotel rooms to book,” he joked.
The association’s tournaments tend to do well in small-town environments, Lovett said, where they have in the past built up a place in the community as they’re played year after year.
Of the 25 locations announced this year for each the championship tournaments of each sport in the association — including soccer, baseball, golf and lacrosse — 16 were new. The two softball divisions were divided between Yuma, Ariz., Spartanburg, S.C., and Oxford through 2024, Lovett said, though Oxford will host four tournaments, compared to just two in the other cities. He said he’d visited Oxford personally during the site selection process, when the city was still one of eight candidates, and appreciated the park and the people he met.
“We have three towns doing softball, and Oxford got four years, so that tells you a little bit about what we thought about the complex and the people.”
More information about the games is available at the association’s website, njcaa.org.