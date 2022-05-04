Oxford to celebrate National Day of Prayer

OXFORD — The city of Oxford, many of its churches and leaders will come together Thursday, May 5, to observe the National Day of Prayer.
President Harry S. Truman signed the bill establishing a special national day in 1952. The bill was amended in 1988 to mark the first Thursday of May as the National Day of Prayer.
Oxford will host its communitywide event beginning at noon on Thursday at City Hall. The event will be moved to the Oxford Performing Arts Center should rain become an issue.
The presentation of colors will be provided by the Oxford Police Honor Guard and the Oxford High School Choir will perform.
A series of eight prayer points will be featured including families, military, government, churches, education, media, business and first responders. They will be led by special guests including Hobson City Mayor Alberta McCrory, Oxford Schools Superintendent Dr. Shannon Stanley, and OPAC Director of Music Education Julia Barreto.
Beginning at 1 p.m., a series of online services will air on the events Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/oxfordprays.
They will be provided by Word Alive at 1 p.m., Cornerstone Worship at 2 p.m., Antioch Baptist at 3 p.m., Brookside Baptist at 4 p.m., and Lighthouse Church at 5 p.m.
A replay of the noon event will air at 6 p.m.
First Baptist Church of Oxford has announced its worship center will remain open from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. for those who wish to have time in prayer.
“The National Day of Prayer has always been very special to me,” said Mayor Alton Craft. “It allows me to come together with other people who believe in a living God and say ‘Thanks’ for all the blessings he has given us — especially to the city of Oxford and the greatest country in the world, the United States of America.”
A detailed event schedule is available online at oxfordprays.org.