Oxford to celebrate 171st birthday

OXFORD — The town of Oxford was officially incorporated as a city on Feb. 7, 1852, and city officials want residents of the community to celebrate the special day.
A belated birthday observance, hosted by the Oxford Arts Council and Historic Main Street Oxford, will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at City Hall just prior to the City Council workshop at 6 p.m.
Oxford Arts Council President Jane Batey, who is also the daughter of the late Oxford Mayor Alvis A. Hamric, said the special birthday party for the city will have light refreshments and a special photo area where attendees can make their own memories of the special occasion.
Last year’s party brought in more than 50 to a City Hall decorated with gold and black balloons.
Batey said there is no cost to attend and everyone is welcome.
