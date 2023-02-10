 Skip to main content
Oxford to celebrate 171st birthday

Oxford Birthday

This is a scene from Oxford’s 170th birthday in 2022. (Photo courtesy Oxford Arts Council)

OXFORD The town of Oxford was officially incorporated as a city on Feb. 7, 1852, and city officials want residents of the community to celebrate the special day.

A belated birthday observance, hosted by the Oxford Arts Council and Historic Main Street Oxford, will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at City Hall just prior to the City Council workshop at 6 p.m.

